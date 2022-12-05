K-9 highway closure scheduled in Nemaha County

- Advertisement -

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will close a portion of K-9 in Nemaha County on Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 6 and 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting, while maintenance crews remove trees along the roadway.

The closure will be approximately three miles west of Centralia, between County Road C and County Road D/Baileyville Road. No detours will be posted, and through traffic will need to use alternate routes.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of highway construction projects across Kansas, go to http://www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.