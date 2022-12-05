KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

Local NewsKNDY News

Drowning Reported At Centralia Lake

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Via the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office

On Friday December 2nd, the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call about a watercraft occupied by one male that had capsized at the Centralia Lake. The caller advised that there was a man in the water. Immediately upon receiving the call, multiple agencies were dispatched to the call, including Law Enforcement, Fire & Rescue, EMS, Wildlife & Parks, and LifeNet.

After an extensive search, it was determined that the response was no longer a rescue, but a recovery. The search continued until dark, when it was determined that the search would have to continue early Saturday morning. The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office would like to send out a huge thank you to all of the responders who offered their assistance on this call.

On Saturday December 3rd, with the help of Kansas Wildlife and Parks and a local civilian who was familiar with the lake, the body of Jesse W. Dove of Strasburg, VA was located.

The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office extends their sincere condolences to the entire Dove family as well as the Warren County Virginia Sheriff’s Office for their loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

