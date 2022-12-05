Drowning Reported At Centralia Lake

- Advertisement -

Via the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office

On Friday December 2nd, the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call about a watercraft occupied by one male that had capsized at the Centralia Lake. The caller advised that there was a man in the water. Immediately upon receiving the call, multiple agencies were dispatched to the call, including Law Enforcement, Fire & Rescue, EMS, Wildlife & Parks, and LifeNet.

After an extensive search, it was determined that the response was no longer a rescue, but a recovery. The search continued until dark, when it was determined that the search would have to continue early Saturday morning. The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office would like to send out a huge thank you to all of the responders who offered their assistance on this call.

On Saturday December 3rd, with the help of Kansas Wildlife and Parks and a local civilian who was familiar with the lake, the body of Jesse W. Dove of Strasburg, VA was located.

The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office extends their sincere condolences to the entire Dove family as well as the Warren County Virginia Sheriff’s Office for their loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.