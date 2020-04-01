Beloit Native Drowns While Kayaking Waconda Lake Tuesday

The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office reports that a drowning occurred on Waconda Lake Tuesday evening.
According to a release from the sheriff’s office, a call was received at approximately 5:52 p.m. Tuesday reporting a capsized kayak. Upon further investigation, assisted by sonar technology from the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism, the body of Ricardo Soto-Vasquez, 55, of Beloit was found at approximately 8:30 p.m. His body was located about 15 feet from shore.
Soto-Vazquez was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the accident.
