Local NewsKNDY News

Medical Lab Tech students place second in national competition

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Lincoln, NE (Nov. 30, 2022) – Southeast Community College’s Medical Laboratory Technology students placed second in the National Super Cell Bowl, and first in the Midwest region. The event tests the scientific knowledge of students with team competitions that enhance their knowledge of blood cells as they try to identify 30 different blood cells in under one minute.
“We are very proud of how hard our students worked,” said Leah Stamps, instructor. “They beat out 85 other MLT and MLS programs!”
The Cell Bowl, sponsored by the American Society for Clinical Pathology, is a lively, interactive competition between medical laboratory science programs nationwide that culminates in the National Super Cell Bowl Championship. It helps prepare students to take the ASCP Board of Certification Exam after graduating from the MLT program.
“Passing this exam indicates sufficient knowledge required to perform and report patient blood and body fluid testing results in a medical and diagnostic setting,” Stamps added.
The seven-week competition started in October and ran through November. SCC had the top score after Week 2. Individually, SCC student Jessie Pohlmann was a Week 2 winner. The 86 teams were divided into West, Midwest and East regions. This was the third year of the competition.
For more on SCC’s Medical Laboratory Technology program, click on this link: https://www.southeast.edu/medlabtech/
Pulmonary rehabilitation: Bringing greater quality of life to patients with lung disease
Kansas Battles Nebraska in Second Round of NCAA Tournament
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

