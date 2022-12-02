KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

Local NewsKQNK News

Pulmonary rehabilitation: Bringing greater quality of life to patients with lung disease

By: Derek Nester

Date:

NORTON, Kan. – Breath is life. So, if you’re struggling with lung function, it can be troubling. Fortunately, there are options to help get you through the effects of lung disease.

Lacey Ninemire is a respiratory therapist who coordinates the Norton County Hospital cardiopulmonary rehab program. This includes cardiac rehab and the new pulmonary rehab service.

Pulmonary rehabilitation is a program of education and exercise to increase awareness about a patient’s lungs and lung disease. It benefits people who have diagnoses such as COPD, asthma, pulmonary fibrosis, pulmonary hypertension and weight-associated breathing disorders. Of course, the big recent one is COVID-19.

Lacey Ninemire, registered respiratory therapist with Norton County Hospital, shared information about the pulmonary rehab program at the hospital. Typically, the program consists of 36 sessions.

“We meet two to three times a week. Two is the minimum you can meet. If someone is absolutely super gung-ho, we can do it four days a week,” said Ninemire.

During the first appointment, patients undergo a six-minute walk test. This is used for quality control and tracking—as it is repeated at the end of the program. After that first session, sessions involve breathing exercises, physical exercise and education.

“We’ll do education a minimum of once every week, but it can be more depending on the patient and what his or her needs and requests are,” added Ninemire.

While some of the exercises can be done at home, having patients in a structured, monitored environment with professionals who have high-level expertise really can’t be beat. The goal with pulmonary rehab is to provide patients with the skills they need to manage their pulmonary disease.

“With most of the pulmonary diseases, once you are diagnosed with them, you never get rid of them. They are usually progressive,” explained Ninemire. “So that’s one of the great things about pulmonary rehab. We teach you about breathing and how you should breathe, why you should breathe the way we’re teaching you. We teach you about diet, because some foods can actually cause a person to have increased work of breathing.”

What can patients expect?

When a patient starts pulmonary rehab, he or she sets certain goals—ones that are measurable and hopefully attainable. For example, it might be something as simple as being able to walk up and down the stairs a couple of times a day.

“Depending on the patients and how much effort they put into it and how much they listen and are receptive, we’ll start seeing decent results within the first 15 sessions,” said Ninemire.

“Even if we’re just giving them techniques to help cope with everyday life things, sometimes for me, it’s rewarding for someone to say, ‘I didn’t get quite as short of breath doing this as I normally do.’ For me, that’s a win, and that’s a huge win for certain patients.”

“Basically, our goal is to help the patient get a little bit better and to be able to live their life, and still have a quality of life with this pulmonary disease,” she added.

More information about Norton County Hospital’s new pulmonary rehab program can be found online at https://www.ntcohosp.com/services/pulmonaryrehab.html.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

