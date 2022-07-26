Southeast Comm. College’s Dr. Paul Illich Receives Prestigious Award

Lincoln, NE (July 26, 2022) – Southeast Community College President Dr. Paul Illich is the recipient of the 2022 Western Regional Chief Executive Officer Leadership Award from the Association of Community College Trustees.

“I am honored and humbled to receive this award,” Illich said. “I want to thank the SCC Board of Governors, faculty, and staff for everything they have done to help SCC successfully complete its many transformative initiatives with tireless passion and dedication for the vital role of the community college.”

The award will be presented during the 53rd Annual ACCT Leadership Congress, Oct. 26-29 in New York City. As the regional award recipient, Illich will be the sole nominee from the Western Region for the Marie Y. Martin Chief Executive Officer Award that will be presented at the Annual Awards Gala on Oct. 28.

“I feel very fortunate to have this tremendous opportunity to work at SCC as we continue to pursue our mission to empower and transform the diverse learners and communities of southeast Nebraska through accessible lifelong educational opportunities,” Illich added.

During his eight years as president of SCC, he has led multiple transformative initiatives, including the completion of nearly $170 million in renovation and new construction projects, the conversion from a quarter to a semester calendar, removal of accreditation monitoring for the first time in the history of the College, and the implementation of its first strategic plan.