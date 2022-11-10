KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Local NewsKQNK News

Norton County Community Foundation Awards $5,278 in October and November Grant Cycles

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Norton, Kansas, November 2022 – Norton County Community Foundation (NCCF) awarded $5,278 in the October and November grant cycles. Funds were part of the Dane G. Hansen Community Grant Fund, which offers financial support to qualifying and deserving projects and programs in Northwest Kansas. Grant funds supported the following projects:
  • Valley Hope Association Foundation received $4,388 for Lecture Hall Furniture
  • USD 211 received $890 for the 2023 Wichita Area Model UN
According to the grant application submitted by Valley Hope Association Foundation, Valley Hope of Norton’s lecture hall is in need of new chairs and tables. A large portion of the patient’s treatment occurs in this space, and the space is also utilized for regular alumni events with community involvement. This upgrade will not only increase the patient’s comfort and treatment experience, but will also create an environment that is conducive for effective learning. Grant funds were awarded to purchase the chairs, which were specifically selected to be comfortable and durable for years to come.
Grant funds were also awarded to USD 211 to send 9 delegates and 1 sponsor to the Wichita Area Model United Nations event on Friday, January 20, 2023. Students will work prior to the date by researching and preparing a position paper on their country’s stand for each of the two topics selected by the WAMUN committee. Then the delegates and sponsors will travel to Wichita to participate in the Model United Nations General Assembly sessions. According to sponsor Becky Jones, “Attending the Wichita Area Model United Nations will allow students to employ research skills, writing skills, high-level thinking skills, and have an opportunity to express ideas and brain-storm solutions to two global issues in a problem-solving activity about world crises. This activity will cultivate skills that students will use on the college level.”
“As a parent of three students who attended Model UN, I was pleased to help USD 211 continue to give this unique experience,” said NCCF Grant Committee Member Bonita Slipke. “When students see others their own age showing a passion for other countries, geographies, people, and political issues, they are given another pathway to look into as they plan their futures.”
The guidelines and application for the Hansen Community Grant can be found on NCCF’s website at nortonccf.org. Applications are due the last day of the month to be considered for the next month’s funding. For more information, please contact Bethany Shirk at 785.874.5106, bethany@nortonccf.org, or visit the NCCF office at the Heaton Building in Downtown Norton, KS, located at 112 S. Kansas Street.
About Norton County Community Foundation
The Norton County Community Foundation was established in 1994 for the purpose of supporting local charitable activities in Norton County through endowments made to the foundation. Dedicated to serving today for tomorrow, to make our community a better place in which to live. Connect with the Norton County Community Foundation at www.nortonccf.org.
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

