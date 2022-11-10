Norton County Community Foundation Awards $5,278 in October and November Grant Cycles

- Advertisement -

Norton, Kansas, November 2022 – Norton County Community Foundation (NCCF) awarded $5,278 in the October and November grant cycles. Funds were part of the Dane G. Hansen Community Grant Fund, which offers financial support to qualifying and deserving projects and programs in Northwest Kansas. Grant funds supported the following projects:

Valley Hope Association Foundation received $4,388 for Lecture Hall Furniture

received $4,388 for Lecture Hall Furniture USD 211 received $890 for the 2023 Wichita Area Model UN

According to the grant application submitted by Valley Hope Association Foundation, Valley Hope of Norton’s lecture hall is in need of new chairs and tables. A large portion of the patient’s treatment occurs in this space, and the space is also utilized for regular alumni events with community involvement. This upgrade will not only increase the patient’s comfort and treatment experience, but will also create an environment that is conducive for effective learning. Grant funds were awarded to purchase the chairs, which were specifically selected to be comfortable and durable for years to come.

Grant funds were also awarded to USD 211 to send 9 delegates and 1 sponsor to the Wichita Area Model United Nations event on Friday, January 20, 2023. Students will work prior to the date by researching and preparing a position paper on their country’s stand for each of the two topics selected by the WAMUN committee. Then the delegates and sponsors will travel to Wichita to participate in the Model United Nations General Assembly sessions. According to sponsor Becky Jones, “Attending the Wichita Area Model United Nations will allow students to employ research skills, writing skills, high-level thinking skills, and have an opportunity to express ideas and brain-storm solutions to two global issues in a problem-solving activity about world crises. This activity will cultivate skills that students will use on the college level.”

“As a parent of three students who attended Model UN, I was pleased to help USD 211 continue to give this unique experience,” said NCCF Grant Committee Member Bonita Slipke. “When students see others their own age showing a passion for other countries, geographies, people, and political issues, they are given another pathway to look into as they plan their futures.”

The guidelines and application for the Hansen Community Grant can be found on NCCF’s website at nortonccf.org . Applications are due the last day of the month to be considered for the next month’s funding. For more information, please contact Bethany Shirk at 785.874.5106, bethany@nortonccf.org , or visit the NCCF office at the Heaton Building in Downtown Norton, KS, located at 112 S. Kansas Street.

About Norton County Community Foundation

The Norton County Community Foundation was established in 1994 for the purpose of supporting local charitable activities in Norton County through endowments made to the foundation. Dedicated to serving today for tomorrow, to make our community a better place in which to live. Connect with the Norton County Community Foundation at www.nortonccf.org