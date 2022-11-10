State Conservation Commission Meeting November 20

- Advertisement -

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The State Conservation Commission will hold its regular meeting on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, 400 W. Waterman St. in Wichita. There will be no virtual link for this meeting.

The SCC consists of five elected commissioners; two ex officio members representing the Kansas State University Agriculture Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service; and two appointed members representing the Kansas Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Natural Resources Conservation Service.

The KDA Division of Conservation consults with the SCC to protect and enhance Kansas’ natural resources through the development, implementation and maintenance of policies, guidelines and programs designed to assist local governments and individuals in conserving the state’s renewable resources.

For more information or to request a copy of the agenda, please contact the KDA–DOC at kda.doc@ks.gov or 785-564-6620.

WHO: State Conservation Commission

WHAT: State Conservation Commission Meeting

WHEN: 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 20, 2022

WHERE: Hyatt Regency Hotel, 400 W. Waterman St., Wichita

