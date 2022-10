- Advertisement -

Via Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas’ game time against Oklahoma State on November 5 will be selected via a six-day selection, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday. The game time and broadcast announcement will come either Saturday night or Sunday morning.

The matchup between Kansas and Oklahoma State will be Kansas’ fifth home game of the 2022 season and first since October 8. Tickets for Kansas’ final two home games can be purchased here.