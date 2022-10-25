Jayhawks Scrimmage Illinois

- Advertisement -

Via Kansas Athletics

CHARLES, Mo.– No. 5 Kansas men’s basketball played No. 23 Illinois in a scrimmage at Hyland Performance Arena on the campus of Lindenwood University Saturday afternoon.

The two teams played one 20-minute period then three 10-minute sessions followed by four four-minute situational periods. The scrimmage lasted 3:20 and concluded with the two teams playing against specific situations, mainly zones defenses.

“It was competitive,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said. “We had some guys step up and make some plays. We played a ton of situations in which the games came down to the last 30 seconds. That was good for us because we haven’t done much of that yet.

“Our best players played pretty good, but we’ve got to have some of the young guys step up and do better,” Self added.

Kansas will next host Pittsburg State on Thursday, Nov. 3, in an exhibition game. The contest from Allen Fieldhouse will begin at 7 p.m. (Central) and will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+. Tickets for Kansas men’s basketball regular-season and single games are available here.