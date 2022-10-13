KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

BREAKINGLocal NewsKNDY News

Marysville Police Respond To Marysville High School Thursday

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Marysville Police Department Statement

The Marysville Police Department responded to the High School this afternoon. An observant teacher overheard a student claiming to have a firearm in his vehicle. Numerous officers were dispatched and one student was taken into custody immediately. No firearms were located in the vehicle.

Due to the subject’s age, no other information will be released.

We are thankful for the teacher immediately reporting the incident and the school district contacting us immediately. We take school safety seriously.

M and M Tire TVL Spotlight Roadtrip Week 7
KBI Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Topeka
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000.

