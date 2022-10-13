Marysville Police Respond To Marysville High School Thursday

- Advertisement -

Marysville Police Department Statement

The Marysville Police Department responded to the High School this afternoon. An observant teacher overheard a student claiming to have a firearm in his vehicle. Numerous officers were dispatched and one student was taken into custody immediately. No firearms were located in the vehicle.

Due to the subject’s age, no other information will be released.

We are thankful for the teacher immediately reporting the incident and the school district contacting us immediately. We take school safety seriously.