Regional NewsKansas News

KBI Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Topeka

By: Derek Nester

Date:

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) are investigating after a fatal officer-involved shooting occurred early Thursday morning in Topeka.

On Thursday, Oct. 13, at approximately 1:10 a.m., the Topeka Police Department (TPD) requested KBI assistance to investigate the shooting incident.

Preliminary information indicates that just before 12:30 a.m., TPD received a 911 call from a resident at 4842 S. Topeka Blvd. #6, in Topeka, requesting help due to a domestic disturbance. The caller’s family member was inside the home, armed with a knife, and he was behaving erratically.

Officers from TPD responded to the area. The woman was able to safely escape, and the suspect, later identified as Taylor L. Lowery, 33, of Topeka, drove away from the residence in an SUV. Officers attempted to catch up to Lowery, and quickly located him outside of the Kwik Shop at 4500 SW Topeka Blvd.

Officers observed Lowery attempting to forcibly steal a car that was parked at the Kwik Shop. He was holding a large kitchen knife against the driver of the vehicle. This car was occupied by two women and an infant.

Officers intervened in the carjacking. They gave repeated commands to drop the knife. Lowery then advanced toward officers holding the knife. During the incident, five officers from TPD fired, striking Lowery multiple times.

EMS responded, but Lowery was pronounced dead at the scene. No civilians or law enforcement officers were injured during this incident.

The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this shooting. Once completed, the investigative findings will be presented to the Shawnee County District Attorney for review.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

