Kansas State University
Regional NewsKansas News

Kansas Farm Bureau pledges $5 million to K-State

By: Derek Nester

Date:

MANHATTAN — Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) has pledged the largest donation in its history with $5 million over a five-year period to support Kansas State University Innovation Centers for grain, food, animal and agronomy research.

“We’ve known for a long time the facilities at the country’s first operational land grant institution needed updating,” Rich Felts, president of Kansas Farm Bureau, says. “We’re excited to come alongside Pres. Linton, K-State and others to make an investment in our industry, our state and future K-State students to ensure K-State is a global leader in agriculture.”

“Thank you, Kansas Farm Bureau for this investment in the future of agricultural teaching and research at K-State,” Dr. Ernie Minton, dean of the College of Agriculture and director of K-State Research and Extension, says. “This gift is proof of the strong, long-standing relationship between the university and the agricultural industry, which is the lifeblood of Kansas. We are excited for the opportunities our innovation centers will bring to our students, faculty and the producers who drive this state’s robust agricultural economy.”

K-State is already a leader in global agriculture, and with this investment from KFB, the university and its industry partners will be able to have a greater impact.

“Kansas Farm Bureau’s investment in new facilities and technology at K-State demonstrates the importance of university-industry partnership to advance agriculture for a changing world,” says Dr. Richard Linton, president of Kansas State University. “Feeding a growing population in a changing environment requires innovative thinking and cross-discipline collaboration. Kansas Farm Bureau’s gift will empower K-State researchers and students working with industry leaders to find the necessary solutions to this grand challenge.”

Visit www.ksufoundation.org for more information.

Derek Nester
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Latest

