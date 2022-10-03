KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Regional NewsKansas News

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Application for COVID-19 Retail Storefront Property Tax Relief Now Open

By: Derek Nester

Date:

TOPEKA – Today, Governor Laura Kelly announced that small businesses can now apply to receive COVID-19 Retail Storefront Property Tax Relief. In June, Governor Kelly signed bipartisan House Bill 2136, investing $50 million to help small businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re making sure small businesses can receive the support they need to hire workers, strengthen their products, and better serve their communities,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “My administration will continue to remain laser-focused on creating a stronger, more resilient economy to help every business and every family succeed.”

Businesses can learn whether they qualify for the program and how to access relief by accessing guidance from the Kansas Department of Revenue here.

The COVID-19 Retail Storefront Property Tax Relief Program is funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which requires a federal Unique Entity Identifier (UEI) to be completed for a business to be eligible to receive assistance.

“Due to federal requirements, the Kansas Department of Revenue cannot process a retailer’s application for the Retail Storefront Property Tax Relief program unless a business has secured a federal UEI number,” Secretary of Revenue Mark Burghart said. “Doing so helps ensure the program’s guidelines are followed and the accurate accounting for disbursement of funds.”

The UEI is issued at no cost through the federal System for Award Management website, SAM.gov.

Due to recent increases in the number of entities registering with SAM.gov, it may take up to 25 business days for new registrations to be processed. For any issues related to registering with SAM.gov or obtaining a UEI, applicants can contact the Federal Service Desk at 866-606-8220.

Once registration is complete and confirmed, business owners can apply for the COVID-19 Retail Storefront Property Tax Relief Program by going to ksrevenue.gov.

Applicants with questions regarding the COVID-19 Retail Storefront Property Tax Relief Program can contact the Kansas Department of Revenue at 785-368-8660.

Small business owners have until April 15, 2023, to apply for this financial assistance.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester

