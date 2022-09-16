Football Night In Kansas – September 16 – Find Your Game Here

- Advertisement -

KD Country 94 and Z-96.3 The Lake in Beloit/Glen Elder suffered a damaging lightning strike on Thursday night. Both stations remain off-the-air. The originally scheduled Osborne at Hanover game will be available via the KD Country 94 mobile app and via 95.5 KNDY-FM in Marysville. The Lakeside at Logan/Palco game will not air on Z-96.3 The Lake.

Welcome to Football Night in Kansas! Each week we showcase the excellent high school football games that are airing across the Sunflower State Radio Network of radio stations.

If you’re looking for a pregame show that covers all the action across Kansas, tune in to the Kansas Kickoff Show at 6:00 p.m. each Friday on Classic Country 1570 AM/94.1 FM KNDY as well as Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY. It is followed by the Coaches Corner Wrap-up, where we visit with coaches in the Twin Valley League minutes before kickoff. [Listen Live]

Over on Classic Hits KQNK 106.7 FM & 102.5 FM we have the Kansas High School Scoreboard Show, covering high school football action from border to border, with scores, highlights, and reports from play-by-play announcers across the entire state of Kansas. That airs at 10:00 PM. [Listen Live]

Now, for this weeks schedule of high school football action…

95.5 KNDY-FM (Marysville)

High School Football: Osborne at Hanover – 7 PM Kickoff

Radio: 95.5 FM | Stream It Here

*The Kansas Kickoff Show begins at 6 PM.

*The Coaches Corner Roundup begins at 6:30 PM.

**Activate your smart speaker and say “Play K-N-D-Y F-M on TuneIn”**



1570 AM/94.1 FM KNDY (Marysville)

High School Football: Marysville at Chapman – 7 PM Kickoff

Radio: 1570 AM, 94.1 FM | Stream It Here

*The Kansas Kickoff Show begins at 6 PM.

*The Coaches Corner Roundup begins at 6:30 PM.

**Activate your smart speaker and say “Play K-N-D-Y A-M on TuneIn”**

94.1 KDNS-FM (Downs/Beloit)

High School Football: Osborne at Hanover – 7 PM Kickoff

Radio: Not Available | Stream It Here

**Activate your smart speaker and say “Play K-D-N-S on TuneIn”**



96.3 KZDY-FM (Cawker City/Beloit)

High School Football: No Game Due

106.7 FM/102.5 FM KQNK-FM (Norton)

High School Football: Norton at Oakley – 7 PM Kickoff

Radio: 106.7 FM, 102.5 FM | Stream It Here | Video Feed

*The Kansas High School Scoreboard Show begins at 10 PM

**Activate your smart speaker and say “Play K-Q-N-K on TuneIn”**



THE BELOIT TROJANS CHANNEL (Beloit)

High School Football: Republic Co. at Beloit – 7 PM Kickoff

Live Video Stream via The Beloit Trojans Channel

