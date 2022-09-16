Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
BREAKINGHigh School Sports

Football Night In Kansas – September 16 – Find Your Game Here

By: Derek Nester

Date:

- Advertisement -

KD Country 94 and Z-96.3 The Lake in Beloit/Glen Elder suffered a damaging lightning strike on Thursday night. Both stations remain off-the-air. The originally scheduled Osborne at Hanover game will be available via the KD Country 94 mobile app and via 95.5 KNDY-FM in Marysville. The Lakeside at Logan/Palco game will not air on Z-96.3 The Lake. 

Welcome to Football Night in Kansas! Each week we showcase the excellent high school football games that are airing across the Sunflower State Radio Network of radio stations.

If you’re looking for a pregame show that covers all the action across Kansas, tune in to the Kansas Kickoff Show at 6:00 p.m. each Friday on Classic Country 1570 AM/94.1 FM KNDY as well as Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY. It is followed by the Coaches Corner Wrap-up, where we visit with coaches in the Twin Valley League minutes before kickoff. [Listen Live]

Over on Classic Hits KQNK 106.7 FM & 102.5 FM we have the Kansas High School Scoreboard Show, covering high school football action from border to border, with scores, highlights, and reports from play-by-play announcers across the entire state of Kansas. That airs at 10:00 PM. [Listen Live]

Now, for this weeks schedule of high school football action…

95.5 KNDY-FM (Marysville)
High School Football: Osborne at Hanover – 7 PM Kickoff
Radio: 95.5 FM | Stream It Here
*The Kansas Kickoff Show begins at 6 PM.
*The Coaches Corner Roundup begins at 6:30 PM.
**Activate your smart speaker and say “Play K-N-D-Y F-M on TuneIn”**

1570 AM/94.1 FM KNDY (Marysville) 
High School Football: Marysville at Chapman – 7 PM Kickoff
Radio: 1570 AM, 94.1 FM | Stream It Here
*The Kansas Kickoff Show begins at 6 PM.
*The Coaches Corner Roundup begins at 6:30 PM.
**Activate your smart speaker and say “Play K-N-D-Y A-M on TuneIn”**

94.1 KDNS-FM (Downs/Beloit)
High School Football: Osborne at Hanover – 7 PM Kickoff
Radio: Not Available | Stream It Here
**Activate your smart speaker and say “Play K-D-N-S on TuneIn”**

96.3 KZDY-FM (Cawker City/Beloit)
High School Football: No Game Due

106.7 FM/102.5 FM KQNK-FM (Norton)
High School Football: Norton at Oakley – 7 PM Kickoff
Radio: 106.7 FM, 102.5 FM | Stream It Here | Video Feed
*The Kansas High School Scoreboard Show begins at 10 PM
**Activate your smart speaker and say “Play K-Q-N-K on TuneIn”**

THE BELOIT TROJANS CHANNEL (Beloit)
High School Football: Republic Co. at Beloit – 7 PM Kickoff
Live Video Stream via The Beloit Trojans Channel

DATE GAME STATION
September 16, 2022 Osborne @ Hanover KDNS ONLINE ONLY
September 16, 2022 No Game KZDY 96.3
September 16, 2022 Norton @ Oakley KQNK 102.5/106.7
September 16, 2022 Marysville @ Chapman KNDY 1570/94.1
September 16, 2022 Osborne at Hanover KNDY 95.5
September 16, 2022 Republic Co. @ Beloit Trojan Channel
September 23, 2022 Lincoln @ Rock Hills KDNS 94.1
September 23, 2022 Lakeside @ Osborne KZDY 96.3
September 23, 2022 Norton at Phillipsburg KQNK 102.5/106.7
September 23, 2022 Concordia @ Marysville KNDY 1570/94.1
September 23, 2022 To Be Announced KNDY 95.5
September 23, 2022 Beloit @ Russell Trojan Channel
September 30, 2022 Phillipsburg @ Beloit KDNS 94.1
September 30, 2022 Osborne @ St. John’s/Tipton KZDY 96.3
September 30, 2022 Norton @ Goodland KQNK 102.5/106.7
September 30, 2022 Marysville @ Rock Creek KNDY 1570/94.1
September 30, 2022 To Be Announced KNDY 95.5
September 30, 2022 Phillipsburg @ Beloit Trojan Channel
October 7, 2022 Beloit @ Norton KDNS 94.1
October 7, 2022 St. John’s/Tipton @ Lakeside KZDY 96.3
October 7, 2022 Beloit @ Norton KQNK 102.5/106.7
October 7, 2022 Valley Heights @ Marysville KNDY 1570/94.1
October 7, 2022 To Be Announced KNDY 95.5
October 7, 2022 Beloit @ Norton Trojan Channel
October 14, 2022 Concordia @ Beloit KDNS 94.1
October 14, 2022 Osborne @ Pike Valley KZDY 96.3
October 14, 2022 TMP-Marion @ Norton KQNK 102.5/106.7
October 14, 2022 Hiawatha @ Marysville KNDY 1570/94.1
October 14, 2022 To Be Announced KNDY 95.5
October 14, 2022 Concordia @ Beloit Trojan Channel
October 21, 2022 Beloit @ TMP-Marion KDNS 94.1
October 21, 2022 Pike Valley @ Lakeside KZDY 96.3
October 21, 2022 Russell @ Norton KQNK 102.5/106.7
October 21, 2022 Marysville @ Clay Center KNDY 1570/94.1
October 21, 2022 To Be Announced KNDY 95.5
October 21, 2022 Beloit @ TMP-Marion Trojan Channel
- Advertisement -
Previous articleSEVERE STORMS TAKE KD COUNTRY 94 & Z-96.3 THE LAKE OFF-THE-AIR
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

SEVERE STORMS TAKE KD COUNTRY 94 & Z-96.3 THE LAKE OFF-THE-AIR

Derek Nester -
Severe thunderstorms moved through the Glen Elder area on...

Norton’s Garrett Urban in midst of breakout season after two huge games / Western Kansas football standouts

Derek Nester -
By Rick Peterson Jr. - KSHSAA Covered Two games into...

9-15-22 ROYALS LOSE-AARON JUDGE-CHARGERS AT CHIEFS

Sports Ticket -
https://audioboom.com/posts/8158378-9-15-22-royals-lose-aaron-judge-chargers-at-chiefs

9-15-22 BRIAN HANNI, VOICE OF THE JAYHAWKS

Sports Ticket -
https://audioboom.com/posts/8158375-9-15-22-brian-hanni-voice-of-the-jayhawks

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.