Alternate Ways To Listen To KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Late in the evening of Thursday, September 15th strong to severe thunderstorms rolled across north central Kansas including Glen Elder. It was the result of one of these thunderstorms that the KD Country 94 and Z-96.3 The Lake studio took a lightning strike that disabled some critical equipment that allows us to broadcast our radio signals.

As of Friday afternoon, both KD Country 94 and Z-96.3 The Lake remain off-the-air in the north central Kansas area. However, our internet stream and mobile app have been restored with limited service. The KD Country 94 mobile app and stream is simulcasting our sister-station 95.5 KNDY from Marysville, while Z-96.3 The Lake is broadcasting a variety of rock and pop music from the 80’s, 90’s and today.

KD Country 94 will carry the Osborne at Hanover football game this evening via our mobile app and internet stream, available at kdcountry94.com (Click the Listen Live button above).

An engineer will be on site this evening to assess the damage and see if we can resume broadcasting as soon as possible. Meanwhile, please keep checking our website, social media channels, and internet streams. You can also access KD Country 94 via a smart speaker by activating it and saying, “Play K-D-N-S on Tune In” or for Z-96.3 The Lake say, “play K-Z-D-Y on Tune In”.

We do plan to carry the Kansas at Houston college football game Saturday via the Z-96.3 The Lake internet stream for listeners within a 75-mile radius of Cawker City.

