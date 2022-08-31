Huskers Host North Dakota Saturday

- Advertisement -

Via Nebraska Athletics Communications

NEBRASKA vs. NORTH DAKOTA

SEPT. 3, 2022 | MEMORIAL STADIUM

LINCOLN, NEB. | 2:30 PM (CT)

BROADCAST INFO

TV – Fox

RADIO NETWORK – Huskers Radio Network ( Greg Sharpe , Matt Davison , Jessica Coody)

INTERNET RADIO – Huskers.com

APP AUDIO – Official Huskers App

HUSKERS

Record: 0-1, 0-1 B1G

Last Game: vs. Northwestern (L, 31-28)

Rankings: NR

Coach: Scott Frost

Career/NU Record: 34-37 (7th Year)/15-30 (5th Year)

vs. North Dakota: First Meeting

FIGHTING HAWKS

Record: 0-0, 0-0 MVFC

Last Game: at South Dakota State (L, 24-21 in ’21)

Rankings: NR

Coach: Bubba Schweigert

Career/UND Record: 69-61 (12th Year)/47-40 (9th Year)

vs. Nebraska: First Meeting

SERIES HISTORY

All-Time Series: Nebraska leads, 1-0

In Lincoln: Nebraska leads, 1-0

Last Game: Nebraska, 33-0 (9/23/1961)

Win Streak: Nebraska 1 game

The Matchup

Nebraska opens its 2022 home schedule on Saturday afternoon when the Huskers welcome the North Dakota Fighting Hawks to Memorial Stadium. Game time in Lincoln is set for shortly after 2:30 p.m. CT with BTN providing television coverage.

Nebraska heads into the contest with an 0-1 record following a 31-28 season-opening loss against Northwestern last Saturday in the Aer Lingus Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland. Nebraska twice held 11-point leads against the Wildcats, but Northwestern rallied in the second half for the three-point victory. The Nebraska offense showed its explosiveness in the loss, racking up 465 yards, including 355 passing yards.

After opening with a Big Ten Conference game overseas, the Huskers will now settle into their home environment at Memorial Stadium for the next month. The matchup with North Dakota is the first of four straight games in Lincoln. After the UND contest, Nebraska will welcome non-conference opponents Georgia Southern (Sept. 10) and Oklahoma (Sept. 17) to Lincoln before opening its Big Ten home schedule against Indiana on Oct. 1.

North Dakota will be opening its 2021 season on Saturday in Lincoln. The Fighting Hawks posted a 5-6 record last season against one of the nation’s most difficult FCS schedules. North Dakota’s five FCS losses last season were all by seven or fewer points, with each of the setbacks coming against 2021 FCS playoff participants.

Nebraska and North Dakota have met just one time previously, with the Huskers opening the 1961 season with a 33-0 shutout over North Dakota at Memorial Stadium.

Series History: Nebraska vs. North Dakota

Saturday’s game is the second all-time meeting between Nebraska and North Dakota. Nebraska defeated North Dakota, 33-0, in the 1961 season opener in the only other meeting between the schools. Nebraska and UND are scheduled to meet again in 2026 in Lincoln.

Saturday’s game will mark Nebraska’s 14th game all-time against an FCS foe (at time of game), with the Huskers holding a 13-0 record in those contests.

• Nebraska defeated Fordham 52-7 last season in its first game against an FCS opponent since 2018.

• All of Nebraska’s games against FCS opponents have occurred since 1992, including facing an FCS opponent for five straight seasons from 2010 to 2014.

Nebraska Home Opener History

Nebraska opens its seven-game home schedule on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Huskers have won three of four home openers under Scott Frost . Overall, Nebraska has been victorious in

34 of its past 36 home openers.

• This marks the third consecutive season Nebraska has opened away from Memorial Stadium. Prior to the pandemic shortened 2020 season, Nebraska had not opened away from Lincoln since 1999.

Huskers Hit Rare 300-100-100 Combo in Opener

The Nebraska offense reached a rare milestone in the season opener against Northwestern on Saturday. The Huskers recorded a 300-yard passer with Casey Thompson throwing for 355 yards, a 100-yard rusher in Anthony Grant , who had 101 yards and two touchdowns, and a 100-yard receiver with Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda catching four passes for 120 yards and a touchdown.

• Saturday’s game marked just the eighth time in school history Nebraska has produced a game with a 300-yard passer, 100-yard rusher and 100-yard receiver.

• Three of the eight games have come during Scott Frost ‘s tenure as head coach, most recently in a 42-38 win at Illinois in 2019. Nebraska also accomplished the trifecta in a 2018 matchup against Purdue.

This Week’s Numbers

14 – Saturday’s game marks Nebraska’s 14th all-time matchup with a Football Championship Subdivision opponent. The Huskers have won each of the 13 prior matchups against FCS foes, including a 52-7 victory over Fordham last season.

100 – Nebraska had both a 100-yard rusher ( Anthony Grant ) and 100-yard receiver (Isaiah Garcia-Castenada) in the season opener against Northwestern. That marked the first time the Huskers had both a runner and receiver top the century mark since 2021 against Northwestern.

300 – Quarterback Casey Thompson cracked the 300-yard passing barrier against the Wildcats with 355 yards through the air. His 355-yard outing was the most ever by a Nebraska player in a season opener, bettering Taylor Martinez’s 354 yards vs. Southern Miss in 2012.