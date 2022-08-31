Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
A new study led by a Kansas State University researchers show reintroducing bison to grasslands increases plant diversity and drought resilience. The image is of a bison herd grazing on the Konza Prairie Biological Station in Kansas. (Barbara Van Slyke submitted photo)
Regional NewsKansas News

Kansas research shows reintroducing bison on tallgrass prairie doubles plant diversity

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Findings from decades of data also point to resistance to extreme drought

- Advertisement -

by Tim Carpenter, Kansas Reflector
August 31, 2022

TOPEKA — Decades of research led by scientists at Kansas State University offered evidence reintroducing bison to roam the tallgrass prairie gradually doubled plant diversity and improved resilience to extreme drought.

Gains documented in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Science were among the largest recorded globally in terms of species richness on grazing grasslands. The research involved more than 30 years of data collected at the Konza Prairie Biological Station near Manhattan.

Zak Ratajczak, lead researcher and assistant professor of biology at Kansas State, said removal of nearly all bison from the prairie occurred before establishment of quantitative records. That meant effects of removing the dominant grazer were largely unknown, he said.

“Bison were an integral part of North American grasslands before they were abruptly removed from over 99% of the Great Plains,” Ratajczak said.

The research took place in the Flint Hills ecoregion, which is the largest remaining landscape of tallgrass prairie. Researchers examined plant composition and diversity on sections of land with no mega-grazers present, with bison allowed to graze throughout the year and with domestic cattle allowed to graze during the growing season.

“Our results suggest that many grasslands in the central Great Plains have substantially lower plant biodiversity than would have occurred before bison were widely wiped out,” Ratajczak said. “Returning or ‘rewilding’ native megafauna could help to restore grassland biodiversity.”

The study confirmed cattle had a positive impact on plant diversity, compared to having no large grazers present. The increases with cattle in terms of plant species richness were significantly smaller than those related to bison.

Along with addressing land use, researchers sought to understand how bison influenced plant resilience to climate extremes. Because of the duration of the study, researchers were able to capture one of the most extreme drought events that has occurred in the Great Plains since the Dust Bowl of the 1930s.

“The resilience we found in the bison grasslands is also consistent with the idea that diversity promotes ecological resilience,” Ratajczak said. “And this resilience will only become more important if our climate becomes more extreme.”

Other K–State biology researchers on the study were Jesse Nippert and John Blair, professors; Allison Louthan, assistant professor; and Jeffrey Taylor, research assistant. Additional collaborators included Scott Collins, University of New Mexico; Sally Koerner, University of North Carolina; and Melinda Smith, Colorado State University.

“Some of the most meaningful ecological trends take decades to unfold,” Nippert said. “Without this type of data, fundamental properties of ecosystems may go unnoticed using only short-term experiments.”

A series of six grants totaling more than $31.6 million since 1980 from the National Science Foundation funded the study and was conducted as part of the NSF Long-Term Ecological Research, or LTER, program.

“The research done at the Konza Prairie is truly unique and impressive, ” said David Rosowsky, K–State vice president for research. “There are very few locations in the world that can provide this type of long-term data that can have such a strong impact on how we interact with our natural resources.”

The Konza Prairie Biological Station is jointly owned by Kansas State University and the Nature Conservancy.

Kansas Reflector is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Kansas Reflector maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sherman Smith for questions: info@kansasreflector.com. Follow Kansas Reflector on Facebook and Twitter.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHuskers Host North Dakota Saturday
Next articleFrankfort Wildcats Coaches Corner – Nick Anderson (Week 1)
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

Washington Co. Tigers Coaches Corner – Tommy Tryon (Week 1)

Sunflower State Radio -
Max talks to Tommy Tryon about goals for his team, overview of how the jamboree went, and previews the game with Doniphan West.

Valley Heights Mustangs Coaches Corner – Cody Trimble (Week 1)

Sunflower State Radio -
Max talks with Valley Heights Head Coach Cody Trimble, and discusses health, replacing the backfield and benefits of the jamboree.

Marysville Bulldogs Coaches Corner – Tony Trimble (Week 1)

Sunflower State Radio -
Max talks to Marysville High School coach Tony Trimble and talks about the one goal heading into the summer, and adjustments to a new scheme and position adjustments. 

Linn Bulldogs Coaches Corner – Trevor Kuhlman (Week 1)

Sunflower State Radio -
Max speaks with Trevor Kuhlman of Linn High School, and discusses the advantage of having 10 starters back, and previews the upcoming game with Lakeside High School. 

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.