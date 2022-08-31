Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Photo By K-State Athletics
College SportsK-State Wildcats

Kimball Avenue Open for K-State Football Traffic

By: Derek Nester

Date:

- Advertisement -

Via K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kansas – As K-State football fans prepare to descend upon Manhattan for the home opener Saturday against South Dakota, all major roadways around Bill Snyder Family Stadium will be fully open for gameday traffic.

However, fans who are assigned parking through the Ahearn Fund in the east and west lots of the stadium should note that the ongoing construction of the Shamrock Practice Facility on the east side and the Morgan Family Volleyball Arena/Morris Family Olympic Training Center on the west side have resulted in new parking and traffic arrangements.

Kimball Avenue between Denison Avenue and Manhattan Avenue – which has been closed since October – will have all lanes of traffic open on gamedays allowing access to the stadium from Tuttle Creek Boulevard (US 24). This phase of the North Campus Corridor project resulted in the widening of the street to include a raised center median along the curves of the roadway and the demolition of the old cattle bridge over Kimball.

In addition, Kimball Avenue between Gate 5 and Gate 8 of the stadium has been reopened. This segment of construction includes left turn lanes into Gates 7 and 8, a new traffic signal at Kimball Avenue and Agricultural Road (Gate 8), a bus drop-off lane in front of the Vanier Complex and pedestrian facilities on the north and south sides of Kimball.

Vehicles needing access to the Vanier lot must now use Gate 7 as the old drive lane into the football complex has been removed. Also, fans who utilize the Agronomy Lot north of the stadium should be aware that they may only access the lot as they drive westbound as a new median on Kimball prevents a left-hand turn for eastbound traffic.

As part of the construction on the Shamrock Practice Facility on the east side of the stadium, all the parking lots have been recently paved, including the former grass Lot 9. Fans assigned reserved parking in lots E1, E2 and E3 will enter and exit off Kimball. Those assigned in E4 will enter off Kimball but exit onto Denison Avenue. Fans with VIP parking will enter and exit off Denison.

In the west parking lot, Gate 1 off College Avenue is closed for the 2022 season as arena construction continues in the former Cat Town area on the south end of the lot. Fans may only enter and/or exit the parking lot through Gate 3 off College Ave., or Gate 5 off Kimball Ave.

For exiting traffic, those parking north of the Gate 3 drive lane are highly encouraged to exit through Gate 5 onto Kimball Avenue westbound. With the closure of Gate 1, an additional lane of egress will be available through Gate 3 with three lanes exiting onto College Avenue southbound to Claflin Avenue. Those parking on the south end of the West lot may experience a longer exiting time due to the closure of Gate 1.

All parking lots around Bill Snyder Family Stadium open at 1 p.m., Saturday, five hours prior to kickoff. Parking is $20. K-State Athletics officials are encouraging fans to be patient during the first few games as they become acquainted with the new entry and exit points of the east and west parking lots. As always, fans are encouraged to arrive early as pregame traffic could become congested.

A free shuttle sponsored by the K-State Union, Housing and Dining Services and K-State Campus Store is available to fans with free parking in the K-State Parking Garage. The shuttle begins two hours prior to kickoff from the south circle on M.L.K. Jr. Drive, between the K-State Parking Garage and the Union. Passengers will be dropped off near the Jardine Plaza Neighborhood. Return trips resume with five minutes remaining in the third quarter, and rides will continue until approximately one hour after the end of the game.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFan Experience, Operations Elements Outlined for Upcoming Season
Next articleHuskers Host North Dakota Saturday
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

Washington Co. Tigers Coaches Corner – Tommy Tryon (Week 1)

Sunflower State Radio -
Max talks to Tommy Tryon about goals for his team, overview of how the jamboree went, and previews the game with Doniphan West.

Valley Heights Mustangs Coaches Corner – Cody Trimble (Week 1)

Sunflower State Radio -
Max talks with Valley Heights Head Coach Cody Trimble, and discusses health, replacing the backfield and benefits of the jamboree.

Marysville Bulldogs Coaches Corner – Tony Trimble (Week 1)

Sunflower State Radio -
Max talks to Marysville High School coach Tony Trimble and talks about the one goal heading into the summer, and adjustments to a new scheme and position adjustments. 

Linn Bulldogs Coaches Corner – Trevor Kuhlman (Week 1)

Sunflower State Radio -
Max speaks with Trevor Kuhlman of Linn High School, and discusses the advantage of having 10 starters back, and previews the upcoming game with Lakeside High School. 

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.