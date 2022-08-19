Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 8/15/2022

- Advertisement -

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Commissioner Bramhall was not present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the minutes of the 08/08/22 meeting as presented and the Agenda for today’s meeting. Motion passed 2-0.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Motion passed 2-0.

Reeder & Boeh, Chartered, Troy, KS

For Contract Attorney fees-Fuemmeler

$6,000.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6718

Canon Solutions America

For copier

$7,241.27-Health Building Fund-P.O. #6684

Hemocue

For 2 Hemocue Hb 301 analyzer, shipping & handling

$1,439.00-Health Building Fund-P.O. #6681

E3 Diagnostics, Inc.

For machines

$9,497.50-Health Building-P.O. #6683

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following Home Sewer bills to be paid out of the appropriate account. Motion passed 2-0.

Home Rural Water Dist – water use cleaning sewer lines $ 75.85

Linda Weber – postage for billing cards $132.00

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following bill to be paid out of Home Sewer out of the appropriate funds and then for Home Sewer to be reimbursed by ARPA funds. Motion passed 2-0.

Johnson Service Co – clean & video sewer lines $15,321.90

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following neighborhood revitalization application. Motion passed 2-0.

Frank & Desiree Nietfeld, new construction of residence at 1053 Navajo Rd, Marysville

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following purchase orders. Motion passed 2-0.

Kansas Dept of Transportation, Topeka, KS

For fracture critical bridge inspection contract

$17,600.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109363

Ready Mix Concrete, Seneca, KS

For 12 cubic yards concrete & delivery

$2,015.20-Special Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109364

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board. The bridge on West River Road is progressing, the south abutments are done.

County Counselors Jason Brinegar and Aaron Westbrook met with the Board. Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla was present for the Health Building discussion. Mr. Brinegar advised that the Board should go out for bids to demolish the health building because insurance did not condemn it.

Commissioner Bramhall called into the meeting at 9:25 a.m. County Clerk Sandy Wilson has been given directive to put out bids for the cost, plan for demolition and refill for the building located at 600 Broadway. The bid will be published in the newspaper for 3 consecutive weeks with bids to be opened at the Board meeting on 09/12/22.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar discussed the upcoming tax sale. There are 12-15 properties to be sold on tax sale with 4-6 of those being actual real estate. $50 will be the starting bid for all properties.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Motion passed 2-0.

9 bids were received for the 30’ x 25’ steel building located on 11th Terrace.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to accept the bid from Mark Rockwell in the amount of $3,109.00 with the building to be removed immediately. Motion passed 2-0. County Counselor Jason Brinegar will contact the purchaser.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane met with the Board to update on transportation and meal numbers.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 11:04 a.m. Motion passed 2-0. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, August 25, 2022 beginning at 8:30 a.m.