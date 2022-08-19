KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake Wins 4 Kansas Broadcast Excellence Awards

- Advertisement -

The Kansas Association of Broadcasters has announced the 2022 KAB Award Winners

for Excellence in Radio Broadcasting for the past year.

KD Country 94/Z96.3 the Lake in Glen Elder/Beloit, KS won FOUR small market radio station awards.

KD Country 94/Z96.3 the Lake took home 1st Place in TWO different categories:

Complete Sportscast:

1st Place: KD Country 94 Sports by Dusty Deines

Station Website:

1st Place: KDCountry94.com by Derek Nester & Dusty Deines



KD Country 94/Z96.3 the Lake also received TWO Other Awards:

Sports Play-By-Play:

2nd Place: 2022 8-Man DI All Star Game by Wade Gerstner, Todd Clover, & Dusty Deines



Special Program:

3rd Place: The Football Express with Dusty Deines, Wade Gerstner, & Todd Clover

General Manager Wade Gerstner commented, Being recognized with these awards is quite an accomplishment. We are very proud of our staff’s dedication to provide high quality content to our listeners, whether it be local news, local sports, local weather coverage, local radio commercials, or our local website. We would like to thank our listeners and advertisers who make all of this possible. We will continue to strive to provide the best coverage our area deserves.”

Since 2009, KD Country 94 has received 94 KAB awards overall and 39 first place awards, while being recognized as the Small Market Radio Station of the Year in 2010, 2011, 2012, & 2015.

The Kansas Association of Broadcasters will hold their annual convention in October, where station personnel receive their awards.