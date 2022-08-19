Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Local NewsKDNS News

KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake Wins 4 Kansas Broadcast Excellence Awards

By: Derek Nester

Date:

- Advertisement -

The Kansas Association of Broadcasters has announced the 2022 KAB Award Winners
for Excellence in Radio Broadcasting for the past year.

KD Country 94/Z96.3 the Lake in Glen Elder/Beloit, KS won FOUR small market radio station awards.

KD Country 94/Z96.3 the Lake took home 1st Place in TWO different categories:

Complete Sportscast:
1st Place: KD Country 94 Sports by Dusty Deines

Station Website:
1st Place: KDCountry94.com by Derek Nester & Dusty Deines

KD Country 94/Z96.3 the Lake also received TWO Other Awards:

Sports Play-By-Play:
2nd Place: 2022 8-Man DI All Star Game by Wade Gerstner, Todd Clover, & Dusty Deines

Special Program:
3rd Place: The Football Express with Dusty Deines, Wade Gerstner, & Todd Clover

General Manager Wade Gerstner commented, Being recognized with these awards is quite an accomplishment.  We are very proud of our staff’s dedication to provide high quality content to our listeners, whether it be local news, local sports, local weather coverage, local radio commercials, or our local website.   We would like to thank our listeners and advertisers who make all of this possible.  We will continue to strive to provide the best coverage our area deserves.”

Since 2009, KD Country 94 has received 94 KAB awards overall and 39 first place awards, while being recognized as the Small Market Radio Station of the Year in 2010, 2011, 2012, & 2015.

The Kansas Association of Broadcasters will hold their annual convention in October, where station personnel receive their awards.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMarshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 8/15/2022
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 8/15/2022

Derek Nester -
The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular...

8-19-22 ROYALS-PUJOLS-CHIEFS-WATSON CIRCUS

Sports Ticket -
https://audioboom.com/posts/8142746-8-19-22-royals-pujols-chiefs-watson-circus

Governor Laura Kelly Kicks Off 2022 Kansas Agricultural Growth Summit

Derek Nester -
 MANHATTAN — Today, Governor Laura Kelly kicked off the seventh...

Norton County Community Foundation Awards $10,000 in June and July Grant Cycles

Derek Nester -
Norton, Kansas, August 2022 – Norton County Community Foundation...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.