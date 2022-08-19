Search

KBI arrests Salina man for 2011 homicide

By: Derek Nester

Date:

SALINE COUNTY – Today, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) arrested a Salina man connected to a 2011 murder.

In March of 2019, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance to further investigate the February 17, 2011 death of 39-year-old Carol S. Williams that occurred in New Cambria, Kansas. KBI agents initiated an investigation.

On Friday, Aug. 19, at approximately 11:05 a.m., KBI agents arrested Steven Couch, Jr., 51, of Salina, at the Salina Municipal Court, 255 N. 10th St. in Salina. Couch was arrested for the suspected second-degree murder of Carol Williams, who was his girlfriend at the time of her death.

Following the arrest, Couch was booked into the Saline County Jail. Bond was set at $1 million.

The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time.

Derek Nester
