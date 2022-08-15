Search

Governor Kelly Announces $520M in Highway Projects Added to IKE Construction Pipeline

By: Derek Nester

Date:

ANDOVER – Governor Laura Kelly and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz today announced 11 Expansion and Modernization highway projects – a total investment of more than $520 million – have been committed to construction as part of the Kelly Administration’s bipartisan transportation plan, IKE.

“Expanding and modernizing our highways will improve roadway safety, create good jobs, and deliver more economic opportunities across Kansas, both now and in the future,” said Governor Kelly. “These 11 projects demonstrate that investing in transportation benefits our communities, taxpayers, and businesses.”

Combined with the first round of IKE Construction Pipeline projects, the Kelly Administration to date has committed to construction nearly $1.3 billion for highway modernization and expansion projects.

After hosting a series of local consult meetings in 2019 and 2021, Kansas Department of Transportation staff worked with community leaders to help identify regional transportation priorities and determine cost-effective ways to deliver them.

Secretary Lorenz said KDOT is fully committed to the announced projects and noted the importance of watching inflationary prices and being flexible in scheduling.

“We need to balance the short-term urgency to address as many needs as possible with long term responsibility of making sure we’re good stewards of taxpayers’ dollars,” said Secretary Lorenz. “Today’s announcement helps us meet that balance.”

Projects were announced in the City of Andover, where less than four months ago the community was ravaged by an EF-3 tornado. The community stands to benefit from the largest of the announced construction projects, improvements on East Kellogg (U.S. 54/400) from the K-96 interchange east to the 159th Street interchange.  The $230 million project was identified as the highest priority project in south central Kansas local consult discussions.

Also selected for the IKE Construction Pipeline is the widening from two lanes to four along a seven-mile stretch of K-10 in Douglas County from north of the K-10/U.S. 40 junction south and east to the K-10/U.S. 59/Iowa Street junction. This $124 million South Lawrence Trafficway project is the first of two construction projects in the area.

Governor Kelly highlighted the balance of urban and rural projects included in the pipeline announcements. Construction projects were also announced in Ellis, Geary, Franklin, Miami, Morris, Osborne, Saline, Sheridan, and Wabaunsee counties.

KDOT has also kept its promise to let to construction one phase of all T-WORKS projects before construction begins on highway improvement projects. Consistent with IKE’s goals of community participation, each community is participating in a cost-share approach for the expansion projects.

Below is a list of the 11 statewide projects announced this week. To see more information on these projects and other details, visit KDOT’s IKE webpage here.

Project Description

Scope

Miles

Construction Cost Estimate (millions)

Scheduled Construction Letting

Project
Type

US-40/K-10 (South Lawrence Trafficway) in Douglas County: from north of the K-10/US-40 junction south and east to the K-10/US-59/Iowa Street junction

Convert to 4-lane freeway and construct a new interchange at the Wakarusa/27th Street intersection. This is the first of two projects.

7

$124

2024

Expansion

K-68 in Miami County: from US-169 east approximately 7 miles to west of US-69 at Louisburg

Construct
4-lane expressway

7

$48

2025

Expansion

US-54 (Kellogg Avenue) in Sedgwick County: K-96 interchange east to 0.5 mile east of 159th Street (East Kellogg project Phase 1)

Reconstruct to 6-lane freeway

2

$230

2023

Expansion

K-99 in Wabaunsee County: from I-70/K-99 junction north 2 miles

Reconstruction with 10-foot shoulders

2

$12

2024

Modernization

K-4 in Saline County: from approximately 2 miles east of the K-4/K-104 junction to just east of the K-4/South Kipp Road intersection

Reconstruction and realignment

7

$23

2024

Modernization

K-177 in Morris County: from just north of South 850 Road north to Velie Street in Council Grove

Heavy rehabilitation and add shoulders, two bridge replacements

3

$8

2024

Modernization

I-70 in Geary County: K-18 interchange

Interchange reconstruction and improvements

$16

2025

Modernization

US-183 bypass in Ellis County: Bridge #019 located at Junction US-183 bypass/I-70

Interchange reconstruction

$18

2024

Modernization

K-23 in Sheridan County: approximately 1 mile south of County Road 70 South (CR-406), north to Hoxie (Walnut Avenue)

Reconstruct and add shoulders, two bridge replacements

6

$18

2024

Modernization

US-281 in Osborne County: from north junction of US-24/281 north to Portis (State Street)

Reconstruct and add shoulders, two bridge replacements

3

$21

2024

Modernization

K-33 in Franklin County: from Shawnee Road to Pendleton Avenue

Reconstruct highway, I-35 bridge replacement and interchange improvements

1

$10

2025

Modernization

