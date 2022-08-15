NCK Housing Opportunities Launches New Housing Incentive Program For NCK

- Advertisement -

NCK Housing Opportunities, Inc., a housing non-profit managed by the North Central Regional Planning Commission, is excited to launch a new housing incentive program in its 8-county service area to attract new residents to move to North Central Kansas to work, start/buy a business, or retire.

The program provides $12,500 in home ownership incentives including:

A) $10,000 loan, 0% interest, term up to 20-years on eligible home purchase type of $50,000 or greater; and

B) $2,500 grant for closing costs/escrow/home improvements. Combination loan/grant is required.

Due to the shortage of homes on the market at this time, we are expanding the eligible homes purchase types to include existing homes, existing homes with planned/financed upgrades, manufactured home with lot and infrastructure hook-ups, or new construction.

Program eligibility

*Relocate to an eligible county in North Central Kansas within 18 months of the request including Cloud, Ellsworth, Jewell, Lincoln, Mitchell, Ottawa, Republic, and Saline.

*Use for eligible home purchase type of $50,000 or greater including existing homes, existing homes with planned/financed upgrades, manufactured home with lot and infrastructure hook-ups, or new construction.

*Limited opportunity available per county until December 31, 2022. Then remaining funds available on a first come first served basis within the 8-county service area until March 31, 2023.

The program begins today (August 15, 2022).

Home buyers wanting to access the North Central Kansas Regional Relocation Pilot Loan/Grant Program should contact their local bank to get started.

** Only banks with a physical location in the North Central Regional Planning Commission 12-County service area are eligible to access this program (www.ncrpc.org/about/service-area) **