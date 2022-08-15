Search

NCK Housing Opportunities Launches New Housing Incentive Program For NCK

By: Derek Nester

Date:

NCK Housing Opportunities, Inc., a housing non-profit managed by the North Central Regional Planning Commission, is excited to launch a new housing incentive program in its 8-county service area to attract new residents to move to North Central Kansas to work, start/buy a business, or retire.

The program provides $12,500 in home ownership incentives including:
A) $10,000 loan, 0% interest, term up to 20-years on eligible home purchase type of $50,000 or greater; and
B) $2,500 grant for closing costs/escrow/home improvements. Combination loan/grant is required.

Due to the shortage of homes on the market at this time, we are expanding the eligible homes purchase types to include existing homes, existing homes with planned/financed upgrades, manufactured home with lot and infrastructure hook-ups, or new construction.

Program eligibility

*Relocate to an eligible county in North Central Kansas within 18 months of the request including Cloud, Ellsworth, Jewell, Lincoln, Mitchell, Ottawa, Republic, and Saline.

*Use for eligible home purchase type of $50,000 or greater including existing homes, existing homes with planned/financed upgrades, manufactured home with lot and infrastructure hook-ups, or new construction.

*Limited opportunity available per county until December 31, 2022. Then remaining funds available on a first come first served basis within the 8-county service area until March 31, 2023.

The program begins today (August 15, 2022).

Home buyers wanting to access the North Central Kansas Regional Relocation Pilot Loan/Grant Program should contact their local bank to get started.

** Only banks with a physical location in the North Central Regional Planning Commission 12-County service area are eligible to access this program (www.ncrpc.org/about/service-area) **

Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

