KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake High School Football Broadcast Schedule Announced

GLEN ELDER, KAN. – The 2022 high school football season is nearing a September 2nd start, with practice beginning for teams across the state today. KD Country 94 and Z-96.3 The Lake will broadcast 14 games this season. Below is the tentative broadcast schedule, subject to change. Keep checking our website weekly for the latest updates to our broadcast schedule.

All Beloit High School football games will stream at nckssports.com on the Beloit Trojan Channel as well.

All game night coverage begins at 5:40 p.m. on KD Country 94 with the “Football Express” as Wade Gerstner, Dusty Deines and Todd Clover preview all of the area matchups in the NCAA, Northern Plains League and Mid-Continent League. Pregame at 6:30 and kickoff at 7:00 for all games.

Game night coverage concludes with the Local High School Football Scoreboard Show from

10:06-11:00 with scores, analysis, coach interviews and more.

Tune into KD Country 94 on Wednesday and Thursday nights during the season as well for our Football Locker Room Chats with area coaches beginning at 5:10 p.m. each night

Wednesday: Beloit, Osborne, Smith Center, Thunder Ridge

Thursday: St. John’s/Tipton, Lakeside, Rock Hills, Sylvan-Lucas

Audio Copies of games are available! Call (785)-545-3220

Have a score to report? Call (785)-545-3220 or text (785)-294-0295 and/or (785)-545-5819