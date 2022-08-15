Search

KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake High School Football Broadcast Schedule Announced

By: Derek Nester

GLEN ELDER, KAN. – The 2022 high school football season is nearing a September 2nd start, with practice beginning for teams across the state today. KD Country 94 and Z-96.3 The Lake will broadcast 14 games this season. Below is the tentative broadcast schedule, subject to change. Keep checking our website weekly for the latest updates to our broadcast schedule.

All Beloit High School football games will stream at nckssports.com on the Beloit Trojan Channel as well.

All game night coverage begins at 5:40 p.m. on KD Country 94 with the “Football Express” as Wade Gerstner, Dusty Deines and Todd Clover preview all of the area matchups in the NCAA, Northern Plains League and Mid-Continent League. Pregame at 6:30 and kickoff at 7:00 for all games.

Game night coverage concludes with the Local High School Football Scoreboard Show from
10:06-11:00 with scores, analysis, coach interviews and more.

Tune into KD Country 94 on Wednesday and Thursday nights during the season as well for our Football Locker Room Chats with area coaches beginning at 5:10 p.m. each night
Wednesday: Beloit, Osborne, Smith Center, Thunder Ridge
Thursday: St. John’s/Tipton, Lakeside, Rock Hills, Sylvan-Lucas

Audio Copies of games are available! Call (785)-545-3220
Have a score to report? Call (785)-545-3220 or text (785)-294-0295 and/or (785)-545-5819

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

