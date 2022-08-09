Water Leak Repair To Shut Off Water For Some Marysville Residents Wednesday

On Wednesday August 10th beginning at approximately 8:00 a.m. the Marysville Water Department will be shutting water off to repair a leak at the U.S.D.A/A.S.C.S. office at 1133 Pony Express Hwy.

This will affect water service in the area

Those affected will be the southeast Building of the Travel Lodge Motel/Oak Tree Inn, the USDA/ASCS building, Marysville Christian Fellowship and Taco Bell.

The water could be off for several hours. Please make arrangements to save some water for drinking purposes if needed.

The City of Marysville is trying to improve its infrastructure to make sure we all have a dependable water supply. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.