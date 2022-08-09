Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Local NewsKNDY News

Water Leak Repair To Shut Off Water For Some Marysville Residents Wednesday

By: Derek Nester

Date:

On Wednesday August 10th beginning at approximately 8:00 a.m. the Marysville Water Department will be shutting water off to repair a leak at the U.S.D.A/A.S.C.S. office at 1133 Pony Express Hwy.

This will affect water service in the area

Those affected will be the southeast Building of the Travel Lodge Motel/Oak Tree Inn, the USDA/ASCS building, Marysville Christian Fellowship and Taco Bell.

The water could be off for several hours. Please make arrangements to save some water for drinking purposes if needed.

The City of Marysville is trying to improve its infrastructure to make sure we all have a dependable water supply. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.

Previous articleMarshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 8/1/2022
Next articleWho Will You See Live At The Kansas State Fair, Sept. 9-18 in Hutchinson?
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

Who Will You See Live At The Kansas State Fair, Sept. 9-18 in Hutchinson?

Derek Nester -
The 2022 Nex-Tech Grandstand lineup: Fri, Sept. 9 |...

Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 8/1/2022

Derek Nester -
The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular...

Olathe mom who was ejected from a school board meeting loses first round of her free speech lawsuit

Derek Nester -
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service An Olathe woman...

GOP candidates for Kansas treasurer will have to decide on recount before votes are certified

Derek Nester -
by Sherman Smith, Kansas Reflector August 9, 2022 TOPEKA —...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.