Who Will You See Live At The Kansas State Fair, Sept. 9-18 in Hutchinson?

By: Derek Nester

Date:

The 2022 Nex-Tech Grandstand lineup:
Fri, Sept. 9 | Rock the Fair: Battle of the Bands
Sat, Sept. 10 | Parker McCollum with Priscilla Block
Sun, Sept. 11 | Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias
Mon, Sept. 12 | Demolition Derby
Tues, Sept. 13 | Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry
Wed, Sept. 14 | TobyMac
Thurs, Sept. 15 | Great White and Quiet Riot
Fri, Sept. 16 | Tech N9ne with Blane Howard
Sat, Sept. 17 | T.I. with Chingy
Sun, Sept. 18 | Championship Dirt Track Auto Racing

Nex-Tech Grandstand is sponsored by Nex-Tech Wireless and Nex-Tech.

Special Seating Areas:
MEL HAMBELTON FORD PARTY PIT
Want to party alongside the 2022 Grandstand Artists? The Mel Hambelton Ford Party Pit gives concertgoers the opportunity to be on the floor, located right in front of the stage.

METAL & SOUL VIP TABLES
Get all your friends close to the stage! Reserve a table on our Metal & Soul VIP Patio to enjoy the show from a private table that seats six. Each table is $600. Check out the Seating Chart to find your perfect location. Tables are available at the following shows: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, TobyMac, Great White and Quiet Riot, and Tech N9ne with Blane Howard.

Tickets: https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/12251/kansas-state-fair

New in 2022: Each grandstand ticket will also include a gate admission scan. Ticket will be valid on date of event only. Some exclusions apply. Visit KansasStateFair.com to learn more.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester

