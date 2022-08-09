Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 8/1/2022

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Keith Bramhall, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the minutes of the 07/25/22 meeting as presented and the Agenda for today’s meeting as amended.

Commissioner Blaske had one phone call this week regarding the Driver’s License renewals, that person stated they felt it was much more efficient being done with the scheduling.

Commissioner Kickhaefer wanted to clarify the comment in the letter to the editor regarding the KOMA violations. There were 10 complaints filed against the Board, 9 held no merit and 1 stated that we could have done better. The Attorney General’s office sent a representative to the County for KOMA training.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following Home Sewer bills to be paid out of the appropriate funds. Unanimous.

Linda Weber, wages $161.61

Charlie Schwindamann, contract services $643.87

Evergy, 2 lift stations $186.83

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

Network Computer Solutions, Manhattan, KS

For Computer, monitor and webcam

$1,504.31-Register of Deeds Technology Fund-P.O. #6721

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following Neighborhood Revitalization applications. Unanimous.

Brad Broxterman – 2 buildings and a new home in Axtell.

Kris Obermeyer – new home on Bison Rd, Marysville.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Schroller Collision Center, Marysville, KS

For labor & parts to repair snow plow truck

$5,122.36-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109359

Star Programming, Danville, KS

For annual software maintenance agreement

$1,000.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109360

KanEquip – Productivity Account, Phoenix, AZ

For 16 mower blades, linings, bushing, etc.

$1,751.09-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #10961

Ketter Construction, Home, KS

For Machine hire

$7,692.50-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109358

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig stated one tube has been replaced on Pheasant Rd and hopes to get the other 2 done this week. The bridge on Cyclone Ln should be opened this week. The West River Rd bridge construction will start this week and should be done by September 1.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig said he has been looking for plow trucks, none to be found. He might look into cab & chassis and then put equipment on it.

Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla met with the Board. The health department will start their mobile clinics at Frankfort and Valley Heights schools for back to school vaccines soon. Cheryl reported that they got notification of additional grant dollars received which will be used to help purchase the lead testing machine and the County will only have to pay an additional $300. The 2 hearing machines recently purchased have been received and they have been training on them. Megan and Erin both completed their drug screening training. Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla asked Board what they were thinking in regards to rebuilding the Health Department as they are anxious to get started and to get their space back. County Counselor Jason Brinegar said at this point should start by getting an idea of a floor plan and then have a consultation with a construction company. No need to go out for bids at this time until decide if going to rebuild at same location or consider other options.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve a step raise for Erin Pralle at the recommendation of Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla from $24.74/hr to $25.19/hr effective August 1, 2022. Unanimous.

Sheldon Voet joined the meeting. County Counselor Jason Brinegar informed the Board that since there were no valid bids on the 30’ x 25’ building on 11th Terrace that the Board has the discrepancy to dispose of it any way they choose. The Board has decided to sell the building publicly on August 15, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Board meeting. Bids will need to be sealed and turned into the County Clerk PRIOR to 10:00 a.m. on that date. The Board will then determine the best option and select a buyer.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 9:56 a.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, August 8, 2022 beginning at 8:30 a.m. The 2022 Primary Election Canvass will be held beginning at 8:30 a.m.