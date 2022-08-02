Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Professional SportsKansas City Royals

Royals Trade Infielder Whit Merrifield to Toronto For RHP Max Castillo & Infielder Samad Taylor

By: Derek Nester

Date:

KANSAS CITY, MO.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have acquired infielder Samad Taylor and right-handed pitcher Max Castillo from Toronto for infielder Whit Merrifield.

Kansas City Royals Baseball can be heard on Classic Hits 1530 AM, 102.5 FM & 106.7 FM KQNK in Northwest Kansas & Southwest Nebraska

Taylor, who turned 24 on July 11, has posted a .258/.337/.426 (63-for-244, .763 OPS) slashline in 70 games for Triple-A Buffalo this season, while ranking 5th in the International League with 23 stolen bases. Originally drafted by Cleveland with their 10th round selection in the 2016 MLB Draft out of Corona High School (Calif.), he has played in parts of six minor league seasons, posting a .758 OPS with 157 extra-base hits and 136 stolen bases over 470 games. He was acquired by Toronto on July 31, 2017 as part of a three-player trade that sent right-handed reliever Joe Smith to Cleveland.

Castillo, 23, made his Major League debut on June 19 of this season vs. the Yankees and has pitched to a 3.05 ERA (7 ER in 20.2 IP) while appearing in 9 games (2 starts). In parts of six minor league seasons, Castillo has gone 45-18 with a 3.74 ERA (215 ER in 517.1 IP) with 474 strikeouts and 152 walks, good for an 8.2 K/9 rate for his career, while 97 of his 107 career outings were starts. In 2021, his 11 wins were the most among all Double-A pitchers. Castillo originally signed with Toronto as an international free agent out of Caracas, Venezuela on Sept. 25, 2015.

Merrifield, 33, appeared in 95 games with the Royals this season, posting a .240/.290/.352 (92-for-383) slashline with 30 extra-base hits and 15 stolen bases. He collected his 1,000th career hit with a double at Yankee Stadium this past Saturday, and his 863 games played as a Royal rank 19th in franchise history. Merrifield was drafted by Kansas City in the 9th round of the 2010 MLB Draft out of the University of South Carolina.

Previous articleLocal Help Wanted Ads From Our KNDY Advertisers | Landoll Corp. & HEMI Electric
Next articleClick For Kansas Primary Election Results
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

Click For Kansas Primary Election Results

Derek Nester -
Sunflower State Radio will begin covering election results as...

Local Help Wanted Ads From Our KNDY Advertisers | Landoll Corp. & HEMI Electric

Derek Nester -
LANDOLL CORPORATION Quality, Integrity, Durability; the values that make Landoll...

Arrest Made In Neosho County Homicide Case

Derek Nester -
NEOSHO COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI),...

8-2-22 RYAN LEFEBVRE-VOICE OF THE KANSAS CITY ROYALS

Sports Ticket -
https://audioboom.com/posts/8131433-8-2-22-ryan-lefebvre-voice-of-the-kansas-city-royals

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.