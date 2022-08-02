Search

Local Help Wanted Ads From Our KNDY Advertisers | Landoll Corp. & HEMI Electric

By: Derek Nester

LANDOLL CORPORATION

Quality, Integrity, Durability; the values that make Landoll stand out above the rest! Landoll offers stable employment with growth opportunities, excellent wages/benefit package that includes Profit Sharing, $2 per hour shift differential, 4% attendance bonus, fuel allowance to drive to work, summer schedule, comprehensive insurance package with a $500 deductible and much more! Learn more by calling 785-562-5381 or apply online at www.landoll.com EOE

HEMI ELECTRIC LLC

HEMI Electric LLC of Seneca is seeking a full-time electrician with experience but willing to train the right person. Wiring in residential, commercial and agriculture setting to be expected. Ability to work in single and three phase systems is a must. Candidate must be customer friendly, self-motivated, hardworking, and work well with others. Offering competitive wages, paid vacations and holidays, HEMI Electric has your next career. Send resumes to hemielectricllc@gmail.com or call 785-294-0532.

