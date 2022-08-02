Click For Kansas Primary Election Results

Sunflower State Radio will begin covering election results as they are available around 8:00 p.m. central time. Reports on-air on 1570 AM, 94.1 FM and 95.5 FM KNDY will begin at 8:20 PM with updates from the Mid America Network. [LISTEN ONLINE HERE]

UPDATE: 7:45 PM – ALL ELECTION RESULTS ARE UNOFFICIAL

Value Them Both Amendment

NO – 41,496 – 63.7%

YES – 23,617 – 36.3%

8% Reporting

United States Senate, Democrat

Mark Holland – 10,489 – 47.7%

Paul Buskirk – 4,491 – 20.4%

Patrick Wiesner – 2,794 – 12.7%

Robert Klingenberg – 2,188 – 9.9%

Mike Andra – 1,150 – 5.2%

Michael Soetaert – 879 – 4.0%

9% Reporting

United States Senate, Republican

*Jerry Moran – 20,275 – 77.9%

Joan Farr – 5,750 – 22.1%

7% Reporting

Attorney General, Republican

Kris Kobach – 8,815 – 38.9%

Kellie Warren – 8,024 – 35.5%

Tony Mattivi – 5,795 – 25.6%

6% Reporting

Governor, Democrat

*Laura Kelly – 23,288 – 96.3%

Richard Karnowski – 890 – 3.7%

10% Reporting

Governor, Republican

Derek Schmidt – 6,932 – 74.4%

Arlyn Briggs – 2,388 – 25.6%

2% Reporting

United States House District 3, Republican

Amanda Adkins – 509 – 72.8%

John McCaughrean – 190 – 27.2%

1% Reporting

Secretary of State, Republican

*Scott Schwab – 14,575 – 58.9%

Mike Brown – 10,159 – 41.1%

6% Reporting

State Treasurer, Republican

Steven Johnson – 11,331 – 52%

Caryn Tyson – 10,512 – 48%

2% Reporting

*Designates candidate is an incumbent.

House District and Board of Education races will be posted once they are final