Regional NewsKansas News

Click For Kansas Primary Election Results

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Sunflower State Radio will begin covering election results as they are available around 8:00 p.m. central time. Reports on-air on 1570 AM, 94.1 FM and 95.5 FM KNDY will begin at 8:20 PM with updates from the Mid America Network. [LISTEN ONLINE HERE]

UPDATE: 7:45 PM – ALL ELECTION RESULTS ARE UNOFFICIAL

Value Them Both Amendment

  • NO – 41,496 – 63.7%
  • YES – 23,617 – 36.3%
  • 8% Reporting

United States Senate, Democrat

  • Mark Holland – 10,489 – 47.7%
  • Paul Buskirk – 4,491 – 20.4%
  • Patrick Wiesner – 2,794 – 12.7%
  • Robert Klingenberg – 2,188 – 9.9%
  • Mike Andra – 1,150 – 5.2%
  • Michael Soetaert – 879 – 4.0%
  • 9% Reporting

United States Senate, Republican

  • *Jerry Moran – 20,275 – 77.9%
  • Joan Farr – 5,750 – 22.1%
  • 7% Reporting

Attorney General, Republican

  • Kris Kobach – 8,815 – 38.9%
  • Kellie Warren – 8,024 – 35.5%
  • Tony Mattivi – 5,795 – 25.6%
  • 6% Reporting

Governor, Democrat

  • *Laura Kelly – 23,288 – 96.3%
  • Richard Karnowski – 890 – 3.7%
  • 10% Reporting

Governor, Republican

  • Derek Schmidt – 6,932 – 74.4%
  • Arlyn Briggs – 2,388 – 25.6%
  • 2% Reporting

United States House District 3, Republican

  • Amanda Adkins – 509 – 72.8%
  • John McCaughrean – 190 – 27.2%
  • 1% Reporting

Secretary of State, Republican

  • *Scott Schwab – 14,575 – 58.9%
  • Mike Brown – 10,159 – 41.1%
  • 6% Reporting

State Treasurer, Republican

  • Steven Johnson – 11,331 – 52%
  • Caryn Tyson – 10,512 – 48%
  • 2% Reporting

*Designates candidate is an incumbent. 

House District and Board of Education races will be posted once they are final

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

