Click For Kansas Primary Election Results

Sunflower State Radio will begin covering election results as they are available around 8:00 p.m. central time. Reports on-air on 1570 AM, 94.1 FM and 95.5 FM KNDY will begin at 8:20 PM with updates from the Mid America Network. [LISTEN ONLINE HERE]
UPDATE: 7:45 PM – ALL ELECTION RESULTS ARE UNOFFICIAL
Value Them Both Amendment
- NO – 41,496 – 63.7%
- YES – 23,617 – 36.3%
- 8% Reporting
United States Senate, Democrat
- Mark Holland – 10,489 – 47.7%
- Paul Buskirk – 4,491 – 20.4%
- Patrick Wiesner – 2,794 – 12.7%
- Robert Klingenberg – 2,188 – 9.9%
- Mike Andra – 1,150 – 5.2%
- Michael Soetaert – 879 – 4.0%
- 9% Reporting
United States Senate, Republican
- *Jerry Moran – 20,275 – 77.9%
- Joan Farr – 5,750 – 22.1%
- 7% Reporting
Attorney General, Republican
- Kris Kobach – 8,815 – 38.9%
- Kellie Warren – 8,024 – 35.5%
- Tony Mattivi – 5,795 – 25.6%
- 6% Reporting
Governor, Democrat
- *Laura Kelly – 23,288 – 96.3%
- Richard Karnowski – 890 – 3.7%
- 10% Reporting
Governor, Republican
- Derek Schmidt – 6,932 – 74.4%
- Arlyn Briggs – 2,388 – 25.6%
- 2% Reporting
United States House District 3, Republican
- Amanda Adkins – 509 – 72.8%
- John McCaughrean – 190 – 27.2%
- 1% Reporting
Secretary of State, Republican
- *Scott Schwab – 14,575 – 58.9%
- Mike Brown – 10,159 – 41.1%
- 6% Reporting
State Treasurer, Republican
- Steven Johnson – 11,331 – 52%
- Caryn Tyson – 10,512 – 48%
- 2% Reporting
*Designates candidate is an incumbent.
House District and Board of Education races will be posted once they are final