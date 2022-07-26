Search

High School Sports

Marysville Junior Legion Team Headed To State Tournament In Great Bend

By: Derek Nester

Date:

L/R Back Row: Head Coach John Haefele, Gavin Turk, Carter Olson, Brandon Schmelzle, Grant Haefele, Monte Huckett, Asst. Coach Loren Schmelzle, Asst. Coach Gabe Olguin.
Front Row L/R: Ayden Olguin, Logan Wetter, Gavyn LeDuc, Keagen Warders, Cabot Bogart, Alex Scheele
not pictured Dakota Slupianek

The Marysville American Legion Jr’s will head to the 2022 Kansas “A” State Tournament in Great Bend. The team, at 17-11, is seeded 3rd in Pool B, will begin competition on Wednesday, July 27th.

MARYSVILLE SCHEDULE
7/27 @ 5:30 – vs. Clay Center
7/28 @ 12:30 – vs. Great Bend
7/29 @ 12:30 – vs. Topeka

Marysville will begin the tournament with a 5:30 p.m. matchup against Clay Center on Wednesday, followed by a 12:30 p.m. game against Great Bend on Thursday. On Friday, Marysville will face Topeka at 12:30 p.m.

The format of the tournament is 2 sets of 4 teams playing in pool play. The top 2 teams in each pool will advance to a single elimination tournament to determine a state champion. All teams will play 3 games, with 2 teams playing 4 games and 2 teams playing 5 games.

Pool A consists of No. 1 Overbrook, No. 4 Pittsburg, No. 5 Iola, and No. 8 Newton. Pool B consists of No. 2 Topeka, No. 3 Marysville, No. 6 Clay Center, and No. 7 Great Bend.

Should a tie occur in pool play, positions will be determined by the following tie-breaker rule.

1. Best Record
2. Head-To-Head Competition
3. Total Runs Allowed
4. Total Runs Scored
5. Coin Flip

Derek Nester



