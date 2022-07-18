Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Regional NewsKansas News

Wilson man convicted on child sex charges

By: Derek Nester

Date:

ELLSWORTH – (July 18, 2022) – A Wilson man has been convicted of child sex crimes under the Kansas version of Jessica’s Law, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Jason Cunningham, 36, was found guilty late Friday by an Ellsworth County jury of two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, one count of attempted aggravated criminal sodomy, one count of attempted aggravated indecent liberties with a child, one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, one count of indecent liberties with a child, one count of aggravated intimidation of a victim, and two counts of promoting obscenity to a minor. The jury acquitted the defendant on other counts. The verdict was accepted by Ellsworth County District Judge Carey Hipp. The sentencing date for Cunningham has not yet been set.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s Northeast Child Victim Task force with the assistance from additional KBI agents, the Wilson Police Department and the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said the crimes occurred between 2014 and 2020 and involved two minor children at the time the crimes were committed.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant Attorney General Melissa Johnson and Ellsworth County Attorney Paul Kasper.

Previous articleSimmons Pet Food is Expanding Operations in Emporia, Edgerton
Next articleFederal court blocks enforcement of Biden rules that threaten women’s sports
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

Rockies Select Right-Handed Pitcher Gabriel Hughes as the 10th Overall Pick in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft

Derek Nester -
SCOTTSDALE - With the 10th overall pick in the...

Royals Select Eight Players on Second Day of 2022 First-Year Player Draft

Derek Nester -
KANSAS CITY, MO.—The Kansas City Royals selected eight players...

Royals Select Two Players on First Day of 2022 First-Year Player Draft

Derek Nester -
KANSAS CITY, MO.—The Kansas City Royals added two college...

Ten-man Sporting KC falls 3-0 on the road to Real Salt Lake

Derek Nester -
Sporting Kansas City (5-12-5, 20 pts.) closed out a...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.