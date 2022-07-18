Wilson man convicted on child sex charges

ELLSWORTH – (July 18, 2022) – A Wilson man has been convicted of child sex crimes under the Kansas version of Jessica’s Law, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Jason Cunningham, 36, was found guilty late Friday by an Ellsworth County jury of two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, one count of attempted aggravated criminal sodomy, one count of attempted aggravated indecent liberties with a child, one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, one count of indecent liberties with a child, one count of aggravated intimidation of a victim, and two counts of promoting obscenity to a minor. The jury acquitted the defendant on other counts. The verdict was accepted by Ellsworth County District Judge Carey Hipp. The sentencing date for Cunningham has not yet been set.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s Northeast Child Victim Task force with the assistance from additional KBI agents, the Wilson Police Department and the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said the crimes occurred between 2014 and 2020 and involved two minor children at the time the crimes were committed.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant Attorney General Melissa Johnson and Ellsworth County Attorney Paul Kasper.