Lansing Correctional Facility Resident Death

TOPEKA – Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) resident Jamie Gaius Marshall died Monday, July 11, 2022, at the facility. The cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy. Preliminary assessment indicates the death was not related to COVID-19.

Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the KDOC, the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Marshall, 43, has been incarcerated since January 15, 2013, due to two drug convictions in 2003 and one Rape conviction in 2012.

The Lansing Correctional Facility, formerly the Kansas State Penitentiary, opened in 1867. Serving only males, the facility maintains maximum and medium units totaling 1,920 beds, and a 512-bed minimum security unit.