Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 6/27/2022

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Keith Bramhall, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Sarah Kessinger with the Marysville Advocate joined the meeting at 9:06 a.m.

Commissioner Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the minutes of the 06/13/22 meeting as corrected and the agenda for today’s meeting with the addition. Unanimous.

Commissioner Bramhall stated he toured the health department’s temporary location last week.

Commissioner Kickhaefer drove the East River Rd & West River Rd to assess the tree damage from the recent tornado.

Commissioner Blaske stated he volunteered on Saturday at the Prospect Hill Cemetery to assist with tree removal and clean up.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

BAT Tire Co, Frankfort, KS

For 2 steer tires

$1,200.50-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109348

Home City Truck & Tire, LLC, Home, KS

For inhouse & out labor & repair Mack truck

$3,863.02-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109347

Bridge crew is still working North of Axtell. Road crews are hauling rock, blading roads and mowing roadsides.

The 30 x 25 steel building located at the proposed new jail site could be considered surplus and sold by sealed bids to be moved from location. The Board will discuss with County Counselor Jason Brinegar.

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker met with the Board. The Federal Land Management PILT payment in the amount of $17,765.00 has been received. The County’s share of this PILT payment is $5,329.50. Previously the County has agreed to keep half and allot the other half to the 3 townships proportionately.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to allot ½ the county’s share to Bigelow, Blue Rapids and Blue Rapids City townships proportionately as previous. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Ott Electric, Marysville, KS

For 22 cubic ft chest freezer

$1,200.00-Title IIIC Fund-P.O. #6520

Networks Plus, Home, KS

For IT remote & onsite for server

$1,190.00-Sheriff’s Reserve Fund-P.O. #6593

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the abatements as presented in the amount of $4,177.29. Unanimous.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. Commissioner Kickhaefer had forwarded an article on Sherman County to County Counselor regarding misuse of federal funds as a result of some spending of the SPARKS money.

County Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla met with the Board to present her 2023 budget request. She gave 2 proposals. One proposal included an 8% increase in salaries and one proposal included the 8% increase in salaries along with budgeting for an additional office clerk to assist with converting to the Electronic Health Records.

Commissioner Kickhaefer feels that Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla is working towards or has exceeded the Performance Plan stipulated at hiring and wishes to increase the pay from $60,000 to $65,000 effective July 1, 2022.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the raise for County Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla from $60,000 to $65,000 effective July 1, 2022. Unanimous.

County Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla proposed a schedule change for the health department. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday hours would be 7:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. with ½ hour lunch hours and Wednesday would be 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. with ½ hour lunch hour and the Health Department would be closed on Fridays. The Board discussed the proposed schedule change. The Board has asked Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla to provide them with the number of patrons seen on Fridays for a couple of months and then they will revisit the schedule change.

Ellen Barber with MCP4G met with the Board to discuss the Downtown Redevelopment Act and the Infill Housing Plan. The Downtown Redevelopment Act has 2 participants and the first rebate is scheduled to go out in July. The annual reports on these participants are due each year in April and Ellen will follow up to see if these reports have been filed and get a copy to the County Clerk. Ellen has been in contact with the cities in the County to get started on maps for the Infill Housing program.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following Neighborhood Revitalization applications. Unanimous.

Allen Wiebe for the construction of a 48’ x 60’ ag building on E. Bethel St in Summerfield, KS.

Robert Mathewson for construction of a 50’ x 100’ ag shop at 3040 Arrowhead Rd, Axtell, KS

Leslie Jeter, ARPA Administrator met with the Board to discuss a Premium Pay Policy and supporting documents that will need to be on file prior to the premium pay. The Board made clarification that the premium pay is for regular hours worked and will be paid to current employees who were employed during the target period. The policy will be edited and presented to the Board for approval.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Judge Patton stopped in the meeting to answer any questions regarding the case load and procedures for appearances and arraignments that Commissioner Kickhaefer had last week.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve payroll as presented. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to adjourn the meeting at 12:02 p.m. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. The Courthouse will be closed on Monday, July 4, 2022 in observance of Independence Day.