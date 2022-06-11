Search

Upcoming youth football camp at Fort Riley hosted by NFL player

By: Derek Nester

NFL wide receiver Malcolm Perry of the New England Patriots will host a youth football camp at Fort Riley June 29 – 30 for military children in grades 1 – 8.

The camp runs from 1 to 4 p.m. on June 29 and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on June 30. Registration for the camp is free. The sign-up link is available at https://www.facebook.com/rileymwr. Participants will also get a free camp t-shirt, along with other goodies and pizza at the end of each session.

These instructional camps, held at multiple military bases this summer, are led by NFL players for youth in grades 1 – 8, active duty, reserve and retired military and DOD civilians.

Additionally, Perry will conduct an autograph signing session 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. June 29 at the Riley Big Red 1 Express, 6914 Warren Rd., Fort Riley.

Malcolm Perry played college football at the United States Naval Academy and is in his third year in the NFL. In addition to hosting the camp, Perry will talk about the importance of living an active and healthy lifestyle. He grew up in a military family and understands the challenges military kids face.

Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000.

