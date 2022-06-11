Search

Norton County Community Foundation Awards $34,732 in May Grant Cycle

By: Derek Nester

Norton, Kansas, May 2022 – Norton County Community Foundation (NCCF) awarded $34,732 in the May grant cycle. Funds were part of the Dane G. Hansen Community Grant Fund, which offers financial support to qualifying and deserving projects and programs in Northwest Kansas. Grant funds supported the following projects:
  • Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas (DSNWK) received $3,566.00 for Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs).
  • Nex-Generation Round Up for Youth, Inc. received $5,000 for their Elevator Project.
  • Norton County Arts Council received $3,500 for their 2022 Mural Project.
  • Norton County c/o Rural Fire Department received $10,000 for Turnout Gear Replacement.
  • Norton Community Schools USD 211 received $12,666.00 for AEDs.
Within Norton County, DSNWK serves 32 people with intellectual or developmental disabilities (I/DD) and has 28 staff members. Currently, DSNWK needs to purchase and install a fully functional AED at Frontier Developmental Center as well as the two residential homes in Norton so that staff will have the needed equipment should a medical emergency arise.
Nex-Generation plans to purchase a Trio Alta Elevator through Stiltz Lifts in Ellsworth, Kansas, to be installed in the former Lenora High School building for the Young AmeriTowne® program. Purchasing and installing an elevator will allow accessibility for all students, teachers, and volunteers.
Norton County Arts Council received funding to assist in the installation of an exterior mural at Boho Dance Studio in Norton. Rebel Mahieu, Art Director at Colby Community College, has been hired to design and install the mural. The bigger vision of the mural project is to continue installing murals throughout the community over the next years to beautify the community, share our history and culture, and make art easily accessible to all.
Norton Rural Fire Department received funds to help replace 20 sets of turnout gear. National guidelines state that turnout gear should be replaced every 10 years from manufacture date, and the current gear that our firefighters are wearing is due to expire in 2023. This gear is used during every fire to protect the firefighters while working; funds will help keep the firefighters safe as they serve our community.
Finally, USD 211 received funds to purchase and replace the current and aged Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) in the district. Currently the district has 7 Phillips AEDs, which are over 10 years old. There has also been a recall on all Phillips Onsite pads for possible gel separation leading to ineffective treatment. Newer, more efficient AEDs are needed for the safety of our students, staff and community members.
“It was a busy month in May for our grant committee!”  said Gail Roy, Chair of NCCF’s Hansen Community Grant Fund Committee. “I love seeing the diversity of the grant requests we receive, and how we are able to help fund so many various aspects of Norton County.”
The guidelines and application for the Hansen Community Grant can be found on NCCF’s website at nortonccf.org/grants. Applications are due the last day of the month to be considered for the next month’s funding. For more information, please contact Bethany Shirk at 785.874.5106, bethany@nortonccf.org, or visit the NCCF office at the Heaton Building in Downtown Norton, KS, located at 112 S. Kansas Street.
About Norton County Community Foundation
The Norton County Community Foundation was established in 1994 for the purpose of supporting local charitable activities in Norton County through endowments made to the foundation. Dedicated to serving today for tomorrow, to make our community a better place in which to live. Connect with the Norton County Community Foundation at www.nortonccf.org.
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

