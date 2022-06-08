KBI Provides Update In Junction City Officer-Involved Shooting

GEARY COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), along with the Topeka Police Department and the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, arrested a man connected to an officer-involved shooting on May 21.

Carlton W. Solton Jr., 36, of Junction City, was arrested on Tuesday, June 7, at approximately 9:15 p.m. after he was discharged from Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. Solton was arrested for two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, and for criminal use of weapons.

Following the arrest Solton was transported to the Geary County Detention Center. Bond was set at $50,000.

The investigation is ongoing. Once the investigation concludes, case findings will be submitted to the Geary County Attorney for review.