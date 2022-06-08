Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
State NewsKansas News

KBI Provides Update In Junction City Officer-Involved Shooting

By: Derek Nester

Date:

GEARY COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), along with the Topeka Police Department and the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, arrested a man connected to an officer-involved shooting on May 21.

Carlton W. Solton Jr., 36, of Junction City, was arrested on Tuesday, June 7, at approximately 9:15 p.m. after he was discharged from Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. Solton was arrested for two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, and for criminal use of weapons.

Following the arrest Solton was transported to the Geary County Detention Center. Bond was set at $50,000.

The investigation is ongoing. Once the investigation concludes, case findings will be submitted to the Geary County Attorney for review.

Previous articleBlue Jays vs. Royals Game Highlights (6/8/22) | MLB Highlights
Next articleFrankfort Duo Set For 8-Man All-Star Game
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

Frankfort Duo Set For 8-Man All-Star Game

Dusty Deines -
The 37th Annual 8-Man All-Star Games take place on...

Blue Jays vs. Royals Game Highlights (6/8/22) | MLB Highlights

Sunflower State Radio -

Reeves Represents Pike Valley at All-Star Game

Dusty Deines -
The 37th Annual 8-Man All-Star Game will feature multiple...

6-8-22 8-MAN REPORT-ROYALS-NBA-NHL-BRONCOS SOLD

Sports Ticket -
https://audioboom.com/posts/8097469-6-8-22-8-man-report-royals-nba-nhl-broncos-sold

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.