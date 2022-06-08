Search
LISTEN LIVE
!-8 MAN NETWORK-!Football Headlines

Reeves Represents Pike Valley at All-Star Game

By: Dusty Deines

Date:

The 37th Annual 8-Man All-Star Game will feature multiple athletes from the Northern Plains League on the DII East squad this Saturday at Trojan Field in Beloit.  Representing the Pike Valley Panthers will be Keaton Reeves, who was a multi-faceted player throughout his career.

Reeves follows in the footsteps of his brother Payton who played in the game in 2015.  Throughout his career, Keaton Reeves was always a focal point for opposing defenses because of his athleticism in the backfield.  In his four seasons with the Panthers, he combined to rush for 2,585 yards and 48 TD and threw for 1,534 yards and another 14 scores.  He ran for over 900 yards each of the past two seasons, with career highs of 915 yards and 20 TD his junior season and 903 yards and 17 rushing touchdowns in 2021.  He was also a threat in the return game as he was named honorable mention All-State on special teams.  As a senior, he registered a career high 1,196 all-purpose yards and had two kickoff returns for touchdowns.  On defense, he was named a 1st team All-District 4 defensive back with 41 total tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Reeves is honored to be a part of this year’s 8-Man All-Star Game and looks forward to the week.

Catch Keaton Reeves and the rest of the East All-Stars from the Northern Plains League in the DII All-Star Game on Saturday at Trojan Field.  The game kicks off at 1:30 and pregame coverage will begin at 1:00 on KD Country 94 and the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Radio Network at http://www.8manallstars.com.

Previous article6-8-22 8-MAN REPORT-ROYALS-NBA-NHL-BRONCOS SOLD
Dusty Deines
Dusty Deines
Dusty grew up on a farm south of WaKeeney, KS and in 7th grade decided he wanted to do sports play-by-play on the radio. After graduating from Trego Community High School in 2001, he obtained a Radio Broadcasting degree from Colby Community College in 2003. He began working as Sports Director at KD Country 94 & Z 96.3 in July of 2003 and has been in the position ever since. Deines was the 2016-17 KSHSAA Oscar Stauffer Sportscaster of the Year and has won numerous awards from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters. When he's not traveling the state covering the area sports teams, he enjoys spending time with his family, attending college and professional sporting events and helping advocate for those with muscle disease, including Dermatomyositis, of which Dusty is a survivor.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Popular

More like this
Related

Lakeside All-Star Trio Shows Team Success

Avatar Dusty Deines -
As the 37th Annual 8-Man All-Star Games come to...

Eitzmann Represents Blujays In 8-Man All-Star Game

Avatar Dusty Deines -
The 37th Annual Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games are taking...

2021 8-Man All-Star Game Photos

Avatar Dusty Deines -
Sports Director Dusty Deines took some action shots from...

REPLAY: The 2021 Kansas 8-Man Division I All-Star Game

Avatar Derek Nester -
Relive every exciting play of the 2021 Kansas 8-Man...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.