Reeves Represents Pike Valley at All-Star Game

The 37th Annual 8-Man All-Star Game will feature multiple athletes from the Northern Plains League on the DII East squad this Saturday at Trojan Field in Beloit. Representing the Pike Valley Panthers will be Keaton Reeves, who was a multi-faceted player throughout his career.

Reeves follows in the footsteps of his brother Payton who played in the game in 2015. Throughout his career, Keaton Reeves was always a focal point for opposing defenses because of his athleticism in the backfield. In his four seasons with the Panthers, he combined to rush for 2,585 yards and 48 TD and threw for 1,534 yards and another 14 scores. He ran for over 900 yards each of the past two seasons, with career highs of 915 yards and 20 TD his junior season and 903 yards and 17 rushing touchdowns in 2021. He was also a threat in the return game as he was named honorable mention All-State on special teams. As a senior, he registered a career high 1,196 all-purpose yards and had two kickoff returns for touchdowns. On defense, he was named a 1st team All-District 4 defensive back with 41 total tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Reeves is honored to be a part of this year’s 8-Man All-Star Game and looks forward to the week.

Catch Keaton Reeves and the rest of the East All-Stars from the Northern Plains League in the DII All-Star Game on Saturday at Trojan Field. The game kicks off at 1:30 and pregame coverage will begin at 1:00 on KD Country 94 and the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Radio Network at http://www.8manallstars.com.