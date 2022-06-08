Search
LISTEN LIVE
!-8 MAN NETWORK-!Football HeadlinesLocal Sports

Frankfort Duo Set For 8-Man All-Star Game

By: Dusty Deines

Date:

The 37th Annual 8-Man All-Star Games take place on Saturday at Trojan Field in Beloit and competing in this year’s DII game are two of our area athletes from the KNDY portion of the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Game Network group.  The Frankfort Wildcats have two players on the DII East roster in Caden Dalinghaus and Zavier Brandt.

The two players combined to help lead Frankfort to a 29-10 record during their four seasons with the Wildcats.  This past season, Frankfort was 7-3, falling to eventual State champion Axtell and twice to the Sub-State runner-up Thunder Ridge.  Wins over Hanover, Onaga and Lakeside highlighted the 2021 season.

Caden Dalinghaus was a leader for Frankfort on both sides of the football.  He ran for 694 yards and 14 TD on offense and also registered 51 tackles with 4.5 for loss, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries, earning all-TVL first team honors at defensive back.  Dalinghaus remembers fighting through adversity and is honored to be part of this year’s 8-Man All-Star Game.

Paving the way for Dalinghaus on offense was Zavier Brandt.  Brandt was a 1st Team All-State pick in 8-Man DII on the offensive line and was also first team all-league the past two seasons.  He was strong on defense as well, putting up eight tackles for loss and four sacks in his senior season.  Brandt commented on what Frankfort football’s identity is and what his hopes are for this weekend.

Catch Caden Dalinghaus and Zavier Brandt of Frankfort in the 8-Man DII All-Star Game as they suit up one last time for the East squad on Saturday.  The game kicks off at 1:30 with pregame coverage beginning at 1:00 on KNDY AM 1570 and FM 94.1 and online at http://www.8manallstars.com from Trojan Field in Beloit.

Previous articleKBI Provides Update In Junction City Officer-Involved Shooting
Dusty Deines
Dusty Deines
Dusty grew up on a farm south of WaKeeney, KS and in 7th grade decided he wanted to do sports play-by-play on the radio. After graduating from Trego Community High School in 2001, he obtained a Radio Broadcasting degree from Colby Community College in 2003. He began working as Sports Director at KD Country 94 & Z 96.3 in July of 2003 and has been in the position ever since. Deines was the 2016-17 KSHSAA Oscar Stauffer Sportscaster of the Year and has won numerous awards from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters. When he's not traveling the state covering the area sports teams, he enjoys spending time with his family, attending college and professional sporting events and helping advocate for those with muscle disease, including Dermatomyositis, of which Dusty is a survivor.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Popular

More like this
Related

Reeves Represents Pike Valley at All-Star Game

Avatar Dusty Deines -
The 37th Annual 8-Man All-Star Game will feature multiple...

Lakeside All-Star Trio Shows Team Success

Avatar Dusty Deines -
As the 37th Annual 8-Man All-Star Games come to...

Eitzmann Represents Blujays In 8-Man All-Star Game

Avatar Dusty Deines -
The 37th Annual Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games are taking...

[NCKS] Kuhlman Named Concordia Girls Basketball Coach

Avatar Sports Ticket -
Kuhlman Named Head Girls Basketball Coach (From Concordia Athletics Website)Kuhlman takes over for Carly Bloomfield, who coached the past two seasons, the first as an interim and this past season as the full-time head coach.  The Lady Panthers com...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.