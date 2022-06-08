Frankfort Duo Set For 8-Man All-Star Game

The 37th Annual 8-Man All-Star Games take place on Saturday at Trojan Field in Beloit and competing in this year’s DII game are two of our area athletes from the KNDY portion of the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Game Network group. The Frankfort Wildcats have two players on the DII East roster in Caden Dalinghaus and Zavier Brandt.

The two players combined to help lead Frankfort to a 29-10 record during their four seasons with the Wildcats. This past season, Frankfort was 7-3, falling to eventual State champion Axtell and twice to the Sub-State runner-up Thunder Ridge. Wins over Hanover, Onaga and Lakeside highlighted the 2021 season.

Caden Dalinghaus was a leader for Frankfort on both sides of the football. He ran for 694 yards and 14 TD on offense and also registered 51 tackles with 4.5 for loss, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries, earning all-TVL first team honors at defensive back. Dalinghaus remembers fighting through adversity and is honored to be part of this year’s 8-Man All-Star Game.

Paving the way for Dalinghaus on offense was Zavier Brandt. Brandt was a 1st Team All-State pick in 8-Man DII on the offensive line and was also first team all-league the past two seasons. He was strong on defense as well, putting up eight tackles for loss and four sacks in his senior season. Brandt commented on what Frankfort football’s identity is and what his hopes are for this weekend.

Catch Caden Dalinghaus and Zavier Brandt of Frankfort in the 8-Man DII All-Star Game as they suit up one last time for the East squad on Saturday. The game kicks off at 1:30 with pregame coverage beginning at 1:00 on KNDY AM 1570 and FM 94.1 and online at http://www.8manallstars.com from Trojan Field in Beloit.