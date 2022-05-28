Search

KBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Saline County

By: Derek Nester

Date:

SALINE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday night in Saline County.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI investigative assistance on Friday, May 27, at around 10:50 p.m. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the scene.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 10:20 p.m. on Friday, two deputies with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office traveled to the residence of 2708 S. Holmes Road in rural Saline County, to serve an arrest warrant to Dustin Vance, 42, of Hoisington.

The arrest warrant was issued through the Barton County District Court for the charges of rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, and contributing to a child’s misconduct.

As deputies approached the residence, they were met by Vance who exited the house onto the porch. Vance was armed with a holstered handgun. Vance did not comply with several verbal commands given by the deputies, and drew his handgun. At around 10:20 p.m., one deputy fired multiple times and struck Vance.

EMS declared Vance deceased at the residence.

At the time of the shooting, two other subjects were inside the home. A 41-year-old woman from Salina was in close proximity to the porch and was struck by one of the rounds fired. Deputies rendered aid to her, and EMS transported her to Salina Regional Health Center. She is currently in stable condition and is expected to recover from her injuries.

The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this shooting. Once the investigation has concluded, the findings will be turned over to the Saline County Attorney for review.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.

Derek Nester
