Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
State NewsNebraska News

2 Dead, 19 Injured In Lincoln, Neb. Crash During Americruise Event

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Courtesy of the Lincoln, Nebraska Police Department

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating the cause of a traffic crash at 52nd St. and O Street that resulted in the death of two individuals and multiple injuries to onlookers during the event Americruise.

On Sunday, May 29, 2022, at 10:47 pm, a black Ford Taurus was travelling westbound on O Street when it struck a white Toyota Corolla that was facing eastbound. After the initial impact, both vehicles were forced onto the north sidewalk of O Street, west of North 52nd Street, striking multiple people where crowds were standing and seated to observe the event. One victim is currently in critical condition with the others hurt sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

The Lincoln Police Department offers their condolences to the family and friends of those who were killed as a result of this incident. We will work tirelessly to determine what occurred and hold those responsible for this tragedy accountable.

This is an ongoing investigation. We do not believe, nor is there any evidence this was an intentional act.

This investigation is ongoing and LPD is asking anyone who witnessed this crash to come forward with any information they may have regarding this case, including video or photographic evidence. We encourage anyone with information about this incident to call our non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Previous articleSevere Weather Possible Across Northeast & North Central Kansas Today & Tonight
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.