2 Dead, 19 Injured In Lincoln, Neb. Crash During Americruise Event

Courtesy of the Lincoln, Nebraska Police Department

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating the cause of a traffic crash at 52nd St. and O Street that resulted in the death of two individuals and multiple injuries to onlookers during the event Americruise.

On Sunday, May 29, 2022, at 10:47 pm, a black Ford Taurus was travelling westbound on O Street when it struck a white Toyota Corolla that was facing eastbound. After the initial impact, both vehicles were forced onto the north sidewalk of O Street, west of North 52nd Street, striking multiple people where crowds were standing and seated to observe the event. One victim is currently in critical condition with the others hurt sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

The Lincoln Police Department offers their condolences to the family and friends of those who were killed as a result of this incident. We will work tirelessly to determine what occurred and hold those responsible for this tragedy accountable.

This is an ongoing investigation. We do not believe, nor is there any evidence this was an intentional act.

This investigation is ongoing and LPD is asking anyone who witnessed this crash to come forward with any information they may have regarding this case, including video or photographic evidence. We encourage anyone with information about this incident to call our non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.