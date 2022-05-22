KBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Junction City

GEARY COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday night in Junction City, Kansas.

The Junction City Police Department requested KBI investigative assistance on Saturday, May 21 at around 5:30 p.m. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the scene.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, a female subject called 911 to report that a man was outside her home, waving a handgun and threatening her and another female subject with it. She lived in the 700 block of West 11th St. in Junction City.

Minutes later, several officers from the Junction City Police Department responded to the area. As they arrived, officers spotted a man matching the suspect’s description fleeing the area. They chased the man on foot. During the chase, officers saw that the man had a gun, heard gunshots coming from his direction, and observed him pointing the gun at them.

As one officer caught up to the suspect, between two houses in the 600 block of West 11th St., a confrontation occurred and the officer fired at the man striking him multiple times.

Officers then rendered aid to the man. EMS responded and took over life-saving measures. The man was identified as Carlton Solton, Jr., 36, of Junction City. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

EMS transported Solton to the Geary Community Hospital. He was later flown to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. Solton underwent surgery and is receiving further treatment in the intensive care unit.

The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this shooting. Once the investigation has concluded, the findings will be turned over to the Geary County Attorney for review.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.