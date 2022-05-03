Sutton Named as Director of Basketball Strategies

MANHATTAN, Kan. – First-year Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang continued the process of building his coaching staff on Tuesday (May 3) with the addition of veteran high school and college coach Kevin Sutton as the Director of Basketball Strategies.

Sutton, who has more than 36 years of coaching experience, including 15 at the Division I level, arrives at K-State after spending the 2021-22 season as an assistant coach at Florida Gulf Coast for head coach Michael Fly. In his career, he has also served on coaching staffs at James Madison (1988-90), Old Dominion (1999-2001), George Washington (2011-13), Georgetown (2013-16), Pittsburgh (2016-18) and Rhode Island (2018-21).

“I’m really excited to add someone of Kevin’s caliber to our program,” said Tang. “His extensive college experience, along with his time as an elite-level high school head coach, make him an excellent addition to the staff we have already assembled here. On top of these outstanding credentials, he is one of the most respected coaches in the country. I’m happy to welcome Kevin, his wife, Beth, and their four children to the K-State family. I know they are excited and ready to be a part of this special community.”

Sutton is the seventh announced member of Tang’s inaugural coaching staff at K-State, joining associate head coach Ulric Maligi, assistant coach Jareem Dowling, Chief of Staff Marco Borne, Director of Player Development Austin Carpenter, strength coach Phil Baier and Director of Video Operations Anthony Winchester.

In addition to his time in the college ranks, Sutton has 12 years of head coaching experience at the elite high school level, most notably, in helping build a powerhouse at Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida from 2003-11. He has amassed a 489-102 record, along with two national championships, in his prep coaching career, which includes time as an assistant and head coach at Flint Hill Prep (1986-88), Harker Prep (1990-92), St. John’s Prospect Hall (1992-98), Montrose Christian (1998-99), Bishop McNamara (2001-03) and Montverde Academy.

“I am really excited about the opportunity to join Coach Tang’s coaching staff here at Kansas State University,” said Sutton. “I am confident that Coach Tang will build a first-class program that represents Kansas State University well; in the community, in the classroom and on the court.”

Most recently, Sutton was part of a staff at Florida Gulf Coast that won 22 games and advanced to the postseason, where the Eagles lost in the second round of The Basketball Classic. Three players earned All-Atlantic Sun Conference honors, as graduate student Tavian Dunn-Martin was named the league’s Newcomer of the Year and former TCU player Kevin Samuel was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year.

Sutton was an assistant coach on head coach David Cox’s staff at Rhode Island for three seasons (2018-21), helping the Rams post 49 wins, including a 21-9 mark in 2019-20. Three players earned all-conference accolades during his stint, including Atlantic 10 First Team and All-Defensive Team honors for Fatts Russell in 2019-20.

Prior to his time at Rhode Island, Sutton spent two seasons (2016-18) as an assistant to head coach Kevin Stallings at Pittsburgh to go along with a five-year stint at colleges in the DMV area at George Washington (2011-13) for head coach Mike Lonergan and at Georgetown (2013-16) for head coach John Thompson III.

During his time at Georgetown, Sutton helped the programs to 55 wins and a pair of postseason appearances (NCAA Tournament, NIT). In his second season, the Hoyas posted a 22-11 overall record, including a 12-6 mark in the BIG EAST, and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. He tutored five players who earned All-BIG EAST honors during his stint, including three-time selection D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera.

Sutton spent 20 years in the high school coaching ranks, including 12 as the head coach at Flint Hill (1986-88), Montrose Christian (1998-99), Bishop McNamara (2001-03) and Montverde Academy (2003-11). He was part of national championship teams as associate head coach at St. John’s Prospect Hall in 1998 (USA Today Super 25) and as head coach at Montverde Academy in 2007 (HoopsUSA.com).

Among his 489 career prep victories are 186 (against 33 losses) at famed Montverde Academy, which included seven nationally-ranked teams, three All-American selections and 55 Division I scholarship athletes. His 2006-07 squad went a perfect 30-0 and was named national champions by HoopsUSA.com while they finished No. 4 in the USA Today Super 25 and No. 11 by MaxPreps.

Sutton has helped more than 130 student-athletes earned college scholarships at all levels.

In between stints in the prep ranks, Sutton was an assistant coach at Old Dominion for two seasons (1999-2001) for head coach Jeff Capel.

Sutton got his start in college coaching at his alma mater, James Madison, serving two seasons (1988-90) as a graduate assistant for future Hall of Fame head coach Lefty Driesell. The Dukes won 36 games during his two-year stint, including a 20-win season and a NIT appearance in 1990.

In addition to his college and high school coaching experience, Sutton has also had three different stints working with USA Basketball. He worked as an assistant coach for two years (2009-10) for the USA Men’s Developmental (U16/U17) National Team, who won the gold medals at the 2009 FIBA U16 Americas Tournament in Argentina as well as the 2010 FIBA U17 World Championships in Germany. He was the head coach for the 2011 USA Junior Select/Hoop Summit, leading the team of the top-10 U.S.-born players to a 92-80 win over a squad of the top 10 international players in Portland, Oregon.

Sutton has also been active at every level of basketball camps and clinics, most notably the Nike Hoops Jamboree, Nike All-American Camp, Michael Jordan Flight School and the LeBron James Skills Academy.

A native of Falls Church, Virginia, Sutton played collegiately at James Madison from 1983-86 for head coach Lou Campanelli, earning a bachelor’s degree in Trade and Industrial Education from the school in 1988.

Sutton and his wife, Beth, have four children: Aaron, Kayleigh, Isaiah and Rileigh.

Professional/Coaching Experience

Head Coach, Flint Hill Prep, 1986-88

Graduate Assistant, James Madison, 1988-90

Assistant Coach, Harker Prep, 1990-92

Associate Head Coach, St. John’s Prospect Hall, 1992-98

Athletic Director/Head Coach, Montrose Christian, 1998-99

Assistant Coach, Old Dominion, 1999-2001

Head Coach, Bishop McNamara, 2001-03

Head Coach, Montverde Academy, 2003-11

Assistant Coach, George Washington, 2011-13

Assistant Coach, Georgetown, 2013-16

Assistant Coach, Pittsburgh, 2016-18

Assistant Coach, Rhode Island, 2018-21

Assistant Coach, Florida Gulf Coast, 2021-22

Director of Basketball Strategies, Kansas State, 2022-present

USA Basketball Experience

Assistant Coach, USA Basketball U16 at FIBA Americas Tournament, 2009

Assistant Coach, USA Basketball U17 at FIBA World Championships, 2010

Head Coach, USA Basketball Junior Select/Hoop Summit, 2011

Playing Experience

James Madison, 1983-86

Education

Bachelor’s Degree in Trade and Industrial Education, James Madison University, 1988

Minor in Psychology and Counseling