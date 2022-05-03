Kansas City Pro Sports Teams To Jointly Assist Andover Tornado Victims

Today, Kansas City’s four professional sports franchises have announced a joint effort to help victims of the devastating tornado that ripped through Andover, Kansas last week.

“We are fortunate to have these great franchises in Kansas City,” said John Sherman Chairman and CEO of the Kansas City Royals. “Together we are aligned, as advocates in our community and in the relief efforts for those impacted by the terrible destruction.”

The Kansas City Royals, Kansas City Chiefs, Sporting KC, and KC Current will be donating $80,000 toward organizations already on the frontlines helping families rebuild their lives.

“Along with so many throughout the region, we are devastated to see the destruction in Andover following last week’s storm,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. “The rebuilding is going to take time, resources, and patience. We are proud to join with all of the local professional teams to support those who are already helping the city, and its resilient residents in their recovery efforts.”

The money will support the Salvation Army, Dr. Jim Farha Andover YMCA, and the United Way of the Plains in their collective efforts to provide food and shelter to the affected residents of the Andover community.

“The Andover and Wichita communities are near and dear to us and when we saw how severely the area was impacted, we knew we had to help,” said Sporting Kansas City President and CEO Jake Reid.

These donations are to serve the immediate needs of the victims in Andover, as volunteer crews continue to assess the damage and determine the long term needs of that community.

“In addition to this collective contribution with the Chiefs, Royals and Sporting KC, we look forward to locking arms with the people of Andover and Wichita to help do whatever we can to help restore these communities,” said Chris Long, co-owner of the Kansas City Current.