State NewsKansas News

Kansas City Pro Sports Teams To Jointly Assist Andover Tornado Victims

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Today, Kansas City’s four professional sports franchises have announced a joint effort to help victims of the devastating tornado that ripped through Andover, Kansas last week.

“We are fortunate to have these great franchises in Kansas City,” said John Sherman Chairman and CEO of the Kansas City Royals. “Together we are aligned, as advocates in our community and in the relief efforts for those impacted by the terrible destruction.”

The Kansas City Royals, Kansas City Chiefs, Sporting KC, and KC Current will be donating $80,000 toward organizations already on the frontlines helping families rebuild their lives.

“Along with so many throughout the region, we are devastated to see the destruction in Andover following last week’s storm,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. “The rebuilding is going to take time, resources, and patience. We are proud to join with all of the local professional teams to support those who are already helping the city, and its resilient residents in their recovery efforts.”

The money will support the Salvation Army, Dr. Jim Farha Andover YMCA, and the United Way of the Plains in their collective efforts to provide food and shelter to the affected residents of the Andover community.

“The Andover and Wichita communities are near and dear to us and when we saw how severely the area was impacted, we knew we had to help,” said Sporting Kansas City President and CEO Jake Reid.

These donations are to serve the immediate needs of the victims in Andover, as volunteer crews continue to assess the damage and determine the long term needs of that community.

“In addition to this collective contribution with the Chiefs, Royals and Sporting KC, we look forward to locking arms with the people of Andover and Wichita to help do whatever we can to help restore these communities,” said Chris Long, co-owner of the Kansas City Current.

Derek Nester
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

