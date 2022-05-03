Search

Revamped Catbacker Tour Set for Later This Month

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Catbacker Tour – the annual trip throughout the state Kansas to thank supporters of K-State Athletics and the K-State Alumni Association – returns later this month with an enhanced format.

The mini-pep rally format that will feature K-State student-athletes, coaches, Willie Wildcat and the K-State cheer team begins on Tuesday, May 17 with stops in Salina (2-4 p.m.) and Great Bend (6-8 p.m.), and continues on Wednesday, May 18, in Hays (8:30-10 a.m.), Colby (11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.) and Scott City (6-8 p.m.), while week one of the tour finishes on Thursday, May 19 as it hits Liberal (8-10 a.m.), Dodge City (2-4 p.m.) and Garden City (6-8 p.m.).

Scheduled to appear during the first week is head football coach Chris Klieman, men’s basketball associate head coach Ulric Maligi in addition to assistant coaches from women’s basketball and select student-athletes.

Week two sees the Catbacker Tour hit stops throughout the eastern and central parts of the state as Tuesday, May 24 will be in Emporia (12-2 p.m.) and Kansas City (6-8 p.m.). The next day, Wednesday, May 25, will feature visits to Hutchinson (12-2 p.m.) and Wichita (6-8 p.m.), while on Thursday, May 26, the Tour will go to Marysville (11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.) and Topeka (6-8 p.m.).

The second week of the Catbacker Tour is slated to feature new head men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang along with assistant coaches from football and women’s basketball in addition to various student-athletes.

The Catbacker Tour’s final stop will be on Monday, June 6, at the K-State Alumni Center in Manhattan (6-8 p.m.).

