Cardinals at Royals Game Wednesday Moved To 12:10 PM Due To Weather Forecast

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —The Kansas City Royals announced this morning that tomorrow’s game vs. the St. Louis Cardinals will now start at 12:10 p.m. CT due to the weather forecast in Kansas City. The game was originally scheduled to start at 6:10 p.m. CT.

Original tickets will remain valid for tomorrow’s game at 12:10 p.m. CT. Fans do not have to exchange their original tickets if they elect to attend tomorrow’s game. If fans would like to exchange their tickets for tomorrow’s game for another game due to the time change, they must do so before first pitch at 12:10 p.m. tomorrow.

Fans who currently hold or who purchase a ticket for tomorrow’s game by midnight will receive $10 in loaded value on their ticket, to be used at any Aramark concession stand or in the Royals Team Store. The $10 in loaded value can be redeemed by scanning the bar code on your ticket.

Parking tickets purchased for tomorrow’s game will be valid for any game played during the 2022 season.

More information will be posted at www.royals.com/weather.