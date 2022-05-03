Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
State NewsNebraska News

Nebraska DHHS Offering Up to $100,000 in Student Loan Relief for Registered Nurses

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Lincoln – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is offering an incentive program providing up to $100,000 in student loan payments for bachelor’s level registered nurses who agree to work at nonprofits or National Health Service Corps (NHSC) sites in federally designated shortage areas.

The NHSC Nebraska State Loan Repayment Program (SLRP) offers loan repayment assistance for primary care, dental, and mental health professionals who agree to practice for a minimum of two years at an NHSC site in Nebraska. The length of participation is capped at four years. Awards are also available for pharmacists and – new this year – to registered nurses (RN). RNs must have bachelor’s level training.

Doctors, dentists, and pharmacists are eligible for up to $50,000 in loan relief per year, while other medical professions are eligible for up to $25,000 per year.

“I strongly feel that the rural loan repayment program is a vital asset to small communities in the recruitment and retention of present and future health care providers. It has given my family and me an abundance of student loan relief, which we are as grateful for as we are to be living in and giving back to small-town rural Nebraska,” said Darian Nordhues, APRN-NP with the Valley County Health System in Ord, NE.

“It is a privilege to serve in rural Nebraska, and the loan repayment program is a great resource to utilize while gaining practice experience in communities with limited access to healthcare,” said Amanda Wolff, ARPN in Neligh, NE in Antelope County.

Applicants must have employment confirmed at a site in a qualifying shortage area before submitting an application. For more information on how to apply for these programs, and the qualifying shortage areas and sites, please click here. There are no matching funds required from the worksite or local entity, however, a designated contact to verify the provider’s work quarterly is necessary.

Previous articleCardinals at Royals Game Wednesday Moved To 12:10 PM Due To Weather Forecast
Next articleRevamped Catbacker Tour Set for Later This Month
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Popular

More like this
Related

Sutton Named as Director of Basketball Strategies

Derek Nester -
MANHATTAN, Kan. – First-year Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang continued the...

Revamped Catbacker Tour Set for Later This Month

Derek Nester -
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Catbacker Tour...

Cardinals at Royals Game Wednesday Moved To 12:10 PM Due To Weather Forecast

Derek Nester -
KANSAS CITY, Mo. —The Kansas City Royals announced this...

5-3-22 GRIENKE-MATHIEU-CHIEFS TRADE-SCOTT FROST-NBA

Sports Ticket -
https://audioboom.com/posts/8077024-5-3-22-grienke-mathieu-chiefs-trade-scott-frost-nba

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.