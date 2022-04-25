Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

Local NewsKNDY News

KNDY Area Help Wanted Ads

By: Derek Nester

Date:

USD 223 is looking to fill two custodian positions and one cook position for Hanover Public School. Individuals must be 18 years old and hold a valid driver’s license. This position starts immediately. Applications can be found on the USD 223 website at https://www.usd223.org/page/employment-opportunities. Interviews and background checks will be scheduled promptly. Competitive wages and benefit packages are available. For Questions please contact Tim Mueller at (c) 785-747-6956 or email tmueller@usd223.org.

Smoky Hill Construction takes pride in building infrastructure projects in Kansas. We want YOU to join our team. Positions are available for Heavy equipment operators, Truck drivers, Concrete finishers, and construction workers. Inexperienced trainees start at $17/hr. We also offer health insurance, travel reimbursement, paid time off and training opportunities. Experience the pride in seeing your project take shape each day, and being valued in a positive atmosphere. Search online for Smoky Hill Construction to apply!

Quality products by Quality People for Quality Customers! Join the Landoll team. We are looking for Painters, Welders, Assemblers, Material Handlers. We offer competitive wages and a benefit package that includes: $2 an hour shift differential, 4% attendance bonus, PTO, comprehensive insurance plan, profit sharing, the newest benefit- fuel allowance and much more! Apply online or contact us at 785-562-5381.

EOE: Vets and Disability

Be sure to tell them you saw their ad via KNDY!

Previous articleChristian Braun Declares for the NBA Draft
Next articleCongressional map drawn by Kansas Republicans is unconstitutional, Wyandotte County judge rules
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Popular

More like this
Related

4-25-22 ROYALS SWEPT-KU GUARDS-NIGEL PACK-NBA-TIES IN SOCCER

Sports Ticket -
https://audioboom.com/posts/8072306-4-25-22-royals-swept-ku-guards-nigel-pack-nba-ties-in-soccer

Congressional map drawn by Kansas Republicans is unconstitutional, Wyandotte County judge rules

Derek Nester -
by Sherman Smith, Kansas Reflector April 25, 2022 TOPEKA — Wyandotte...

Christian Braun Declares for the NBA Draft

Derek Nester -
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas junior guard Christian Braun has...

Ochai Agbaji Declares for the NBA Draft

Derek Nester -
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas senior guard Ochai Agbaji has declared...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.