KNDY Area Help Wanted Ads

USD 223 is looking to fill two custodian positions and one cook position for Hanover Public School. Individuals must be 18 years old and hold a valid driver’s license. This position starts immediately. Applications can be found on the USD 223 website at https://www.usd223.org/page/employment-opportunities. Interviews and background checks will be scheduled promptly. Competitive wages and benefit packages are available. For Questions please contact Tim Mueller at (c) 785-747-6956 or email tmueller@usd223.org.

Smoky Hill Construction takes pride in building infrastructure projects in Kansas. We want YOU to join our team. Positions are available for Heavy equipment operators, Truck drivers, Concrete finishers, and construction workers. Inexperienced trainees start at $17/hr. We also offer health insurance, travel reimbursement, paid time off and training opportunities. Experience the pride in seeing your project take shape each day, and being valued in a positive atmosphere. Search online for Smoky Hill Construction to apply!

Quality products by Quality People for Quality Customers! Join the Landoll team. We are looking for Painters, Welders, Assemblers, Material Handlers. We offer competitive wages and a benefit package that includes: $2 an hour shift differential, 4% attendance bonus, PTO, comprehensive insurance plan, profit sharing, the newest benefit- fuel allowance and much more! Apply online or contact us at 785-562-5381.

EOE: Vets and Disability

Be sure to tell them you saw their ad via KNDY!