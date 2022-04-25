Christian Braun Declares for the NBA Draft

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas junior guard Christian Braun has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft. He announced his intent via social media.

“Just a kid from Kansas. That’s where I started this journey. Now, three years later I’m a National Champion. None of that would be possible though, without the best teammates, coaches, and fans in the world. To say I love Kansas would be an understatement. This place is beyond special. No matter where life or basketball takes me, I will be a Jayhawk forever and represent this program to the best of my abilities. With that being said, after talking with my coaches and family, I would like to declare for the 2022 NBA draft. Thank you for your support every time we stepped on the court representing this amazing basketball program. Forever a Jayhawk!” – Christian Braun

Braun will retain NCAA eligibility while testing the draft process. Per NCAA rules, student-athletes can participate in the NBA draft process and return to college if withdrawn by June 1. The 2022 NBA Draft will be June 23.

Braun averaged 14.3 points per game which was sixth in the Big 12. He was named to the NCAA Tournament Midwest Region All-Tournament Team and the Big 12 Championship All-Tournament Team in addition to be selected All-Big 12 Second Team in 2021-22. The Burlington, Kansas, native was second in the Big 12 in field goal percentage at 49.7%, 10th in the free throw percentage (73.9%), sixth in rebounds (6.5) and 14th in assists (2.7).

“We all believe Christian is a first-round talent,” KU head coach Bill Self said. “We think he has a shot to go high in the draft and we are very hopeful that he does. If he doesn’t get the feedback, he wants to keep his amateur eligibility available to him and keep his options open to return to school. I honestly believe if Christian performs like he is capable of performing, he’s a guy who is talented enough that the feedback he’ll receive is one that he can be a high draft pick and then it will be Christian’s and his family’s decision to do whatever they want to do after that.”

As a junior, Braun posted five double-doubles and he was also named to the ESPN Events Invitational All-Tournament in November. In the 2022 NCAA Tournament, Braun became the 65th player in Kansas history, 20th under Bill Self, to score 1,000 points for his career. He currently ranks 63rd with 1,018 points.

Braun is a two-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree who was nominated for CoSIDA Academic All-America in 2021 and 2022. He was a member of the 2020 Big 12 All-Freshman Team and has twice won Big 12 Player of the Week during his career.